It's fair to say comic book movies have taken something of a kicking lately, but they've gotten themselves a familiar looking bit of back-up support in the shape of the Star Spangled Man with a Plan, Chris Evans. Although Evans, who played Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, has since hung up his Stars and Stripes shield for good, he still took the time to defend the genre — although not without pouring a few flames on the fire first.

In the past 18 months, Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 excepted, the critical and audience response to Marvel (and other franchise's superhero) movies has, quite frankly, gone downhill. Disney boss Bob Iger has been openly critical of Marvel's dwindling quality in their output, and the studio themselves have tacitly acknowledged that the product has been diluted by too much quantity and not enough care and due diligence given to their final products.

In comments from the Emerald City Comic Con, where Evans was being interviewed about his career — first reported by the Disney fan site LaughingPlace.com — the actor stated that, while he wasn't trying to criticize anyone's work, it wasn't as simple as it looked.

"[Making superhero films isn't easy]. If it was easy, there'd be a lot more good ones - not trying to throw shade. Some Marvel projects are objectively phenomenal films."

Are Superhero Movies Getting Worse?

They aren't getting better, and what's even more galling, the numbers don't lie about how even the most dedicated of audiences don't seem to care any more when tat is churned out like a fast food joint.

Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Reported Budget Worldwide Box Office Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 64% positive $200 million $475.8 million The Flash 63% positive $220 million $271 million Shazam: Fury of the Gods 49% positive $125 million $134 million The Marvels 62% positive $275 million $205.8 million Madame Web 13% positive $80 million $80.1 million

While Evans is correct that there are objectively phenomenal pieces of cinema produced by Marvel, they have lacked the care and attention that pre-pandemic works had. The launch of Disney+ and the need for more, more, more of a good thing has led to a watered down Marvel Studios output which is impossible to ignore. He is also correct to note that it's not easy to make a good film, but evidently, it's very easy to make a poor one, as the recent releases from the likes of Marvel, DC and Sony have shown. Marvel appears to have taken heed, with only one film scheduled for release for the entirety of 2024. Evans, always a shrewd operator, was clearly a smart man when he made his choice to bow out on top.

