Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Big Picture Chris Evans nailed his brief cameo as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine in just two days.

The tight shooting schedule and post-strike constraints added pressure to Deadpool & Wolverine's filming schedule.

Reynolds commends director Shawn Levy's versatile directing skills and efficient handling of the tight schedule.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Chris Evans delivered a memorable cameo as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, showcasing his happiness at being back in the MCU with a foul-mouthed rant that brought the house down. What fans might not know is that Evans managed to pull off this impressive performance in just two days of filming. During a spoiler-filled interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Ryan Reynolds shared his appreciation for Evans' professionalism and detailed the logistical challenges they faced during the shoot.

"We're so grateful to have him there," Reynolds began, expressing his thanks for Evans' commitment. "And you know, he was only there for two days. If you think about how much he did in just two days, it was crazy." The tight schedule was a potential hurdle, but Evans executed his scenes with the precision and comedic timing that have made him so beloved in the MCU.

Reynolds also praised director Shawn Levy's adept handling of the shoot under tight constraints. "I will say right now that I've never in my life worked with a director who has more of a handle like a military general, who also is like a Dutch impressionist on the side," Reynolds said, highlighting Levy's versatile directing skills. "So many tools in Shawn's shed for just getting things done on a film and done very, very well."

The Strikes Almost Ruined Evans' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo

Close

The limited shooting time posed a significant challenge. Reynolds recalled his anxiety about the tight schedule: "The Chris Evans experience, I was panicking because we only had two days with him. It's like if one person is 15 minutes late, we're fucked." The pressure was further intensified by the return-to-production protocols following the summer strike, which restricted the crew to just seven hours of usable daylight each day. "We had to make sure everyone stayed on set; like, no one goes back to trailers or hangs out. We had to stay on set," Reynolds explained.

Despite these constraints, Evans was unphased. Reynolds recalled offering Evans cue cards to assist with the rapid-fire dialogue. "I was like, hey man, do you want cue cards [for your lines]? I know this is like rapid fire. He was like, 'I'm not a fucking rookie.' He just absolutely nailed it."

Stay tuned to Collider for more behind-the-scenes insights from our spoiler-filled chat with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy on Deadpool & Wolverine and grab your tickets to see it in theaters below.

Get Tickets