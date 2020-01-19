Chris Evans takes on his first headlining TV role with Defending Jacob, the new crime drama from Apple TV+ that finds Evans taking on the role of an Assistant District Attorney whose life goes off the rails when his son (played by Knives Out co-star Jaeden Martell) becomes a key suspect in one of his murder trials. The streaming network debuted the first-look images and premiere date info for the upcoming series during their panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California.
Defending Jacob will debut exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 24, launching with the first three episodes. New episodes will premiere weekly thereafter on Fridays. Based on William Landay‘s best-selling 2012 novel of the same name, the limited series also stars Michelle Dockery, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey.
Produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymus Content, Defending Jacob is creative, written, and executive produced by showrunner Mark Bomback. The Imitation Game helmer Morten Tyldum directs the series in addition to executive producing alongside Evans and Anonymous Content’s Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman. Check out the first look images below.
Image via Apple TV+
Image via Apple TV+
Here’s the official synopsis for Defending Jacob:
Defending Jacob is a limited drama series that unfolds around a shocking crime that rocks a small Massachusetts town, and follows an Assistant District Attorney who finds himself torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice, and his unconditional love for his son.