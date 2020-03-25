Chris Evans and His Beard Are Conflicted in Moody Trailer for ‘Defending Jacob’ on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Defending Jacob, a bleak, melancholy mystery-thriller starring an immaculately-bearded Chris Evans. The series, which is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by William Landay, also stars Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Jaeden Martell (IT), Cherry Jones (Transparent), J.K. Simmons (Counterpart), and Pablo Schrieber (American Gods).

Evans plays Andy Barber, a Massachusetts district attorney whose high school-aged son Jacob (Martell) is accused of murdering a classmate. Based on the trailer this, looks kind of great, with the whole idea of an internal story at the center of a massive media circus giving off strong Gone Girl vibes. It’s always nice to see Evans flex his dramatic muscles instead of his…muscle muscles, and Michelle Dockery is putting together a really intriguing post-Downton Abbey resume between this and Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen.

Check out the trailer below. Defending Jacob debuts with its first three episodes on Friday, April 24. For more on what to watch on Apple TV+, here is every movie and TV show confirmed for the streamer.

Here is the official synopsis for Defending Jacob: