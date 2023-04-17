Known famously for his superhero roles as Captain America and Johnny Storm, Chris Evans has become Hollywood's bonafide action man. Not only that, but he's also impressed fans with brilliant performances in dramatic projects such as Gifted, Defending Jacob, and Knives Out.

But of all the genres throughout his filmography, romance stands out among the rest. From fun rom-coms to more serious depictions of love, Evans has captivated audiences with his charm and vulnerability. With the upcoming release of his new rom-com, Ghosted, it only seems fair to look back on every romance film he has ever been in.

8 'Playing it Cool' (2014)

A struggling screenwriter (Evans) is tasked to write a rom-com; the only problem — he's cynical about love. That is until he meets — and befriends — Her (Michelle Monaghan).

Where the plot may appear predictable at times, Playing it Cool is a heartwarming film that's as much about love as it is about letting one's walls down. With great chemistry between Evans and Monaghan, this is a fun, straightforward rom-com to watch. It's even got a surprisingly stellar supporting cast that features the likes of Anthony Mackie and Aubrey Plaza.

7 'The Loss of a Tear Drop Diamond' (2008)

A rebellious socialite (Bryce Dallas Howard) needs an escort for the most important gatherings of high society and hires an employee from her father's company. She soon falls for the man, but things become complicated once she realizes that her valuable teardrop diamond earring has gone missing.

Where it isn't Tennessee Williams' most famous piece of writing, The Loss of a Tear Drop Diamond is certainly just as intriguing. As one of Evans' more obscure roles, this love story is a complicated and winding one. Credit should also be given to its beautiful cinematography and stunning 1920s production design.

6 The MCU (2011-2019)

Between Captain America: The First Avenger and Avengers: Endgame, Evans famously brought Steve Rogers to life. For almost 10 years, fans witnessed him defeating war-hungry villains and intergalactic foes, ultimately finding happiness with his long-lost love. It's a beautiful way to end his hero's journey.

Where the MCU isn't really categorized under the romance genre, there's no denying how important a role romantic love plays in the arc of Steve Rogers. Sure, he is content with his modern life among the Avengers. However, it's his love for Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) that stays strong and consistent. From their first meeting to him visiting her in her old age to him leaving his life as an Avenger behind to grow old with her — love is his true motivator. It's what makes their love story so iconic within the MCU.

5 'Not Another Teen Movie' (2001)

As one of the most iconic parody movies, this story pokes fun at all the clichés of teen flicks, especially the plot of the high-school jock making a silly bet to turn the mousey glasses-wearing girl into a prom queen.

With its raunchiness and gross humor, Not Another Teen Movie is not one to watch with parents, but that doesn't deny it its greatness. In fact, it's the cringe comedy that makes this film so beloved and such a quintessential addition to the filmography of the 2000s. While the core romance is meant to be treated as a joke, it's still fun to watch. Plus, Evans playing the stereotypical, popular jock is a sight to behold.

4 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' (2010)

To win the heart of Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) must defeat her seven evil exes, who aren't afraid to take him down in retaliation.

This surprisingly beloved cult classic is an unconventional romance flick littered with phenomenal cast members and even more iconic character performances. For Evans, who can forget the comically raspy voice and impressively expressive eyebrows of Lucas Lee — one of the seven evil exes. Despite only being in the film for a short amount of time, he definitely packs a punch.

3 'Before We Go' (2014)

After a chance encounter at Grand Central, two strangers grow to become confidantes as they spend the night walking the streets of New York.

In his directorial debut, Evans brings forth a great film that celebrates the art of conversation. It's a simple story that's real, raw, and poignant — one that highlights the complexities of love, life, and fate. What happens when you meet the person that changes your life forever? What if you can't simply run away with them? As a character-driven piece, both Evans and Alice Eve shine.

2 'The Nanny Diaries' (2007)

Annie (Scarlett Johansson), a recent college graduate with no set career path, decides to work as a nanny for an affluent — but highly dysfunctional — Manhattan family. Along the way, she must figure out how to juggle their high demands, a budding romance, and the likes of her future.

Before they were Natasha Romanoff and Steve Rogers, Johansson and Evans played neighbors living in an Upper East Side building, embarking on a secret romance. Of course, the central relationship is budding bond between Annie and little Grayer. However, no one can deny the sweet chemistry between the two soon-to-be Avengers. Dubbed as the Harvard Hottie, Evans' kind approach to the prep-boy stereotype is easy to fall for in every watch.

1 'What's Your Number' (2011)

After reading a startling article in a women's magazine, Ally (Anna Farris) — with the help of her next-door neighbor — decides to peruse through the lives of her 19 ex-partners to see if maybe one of them was her true soulmate.

An underrated rom-com from the early 2010s, What's Your Numberguarantees a good time. Evans is always charming but is especially so in this performance as the cheeky neighbor. The chemistry between him and Farris is palpable as they beautifully bounce off each other as comedic scene partners. This is a movie that truly perfects the trope of "the right person being the one right under your nose." Plus, with a laundry list of stellar cameos (that includes several other MCU actors such as Chris Pratt, Martin Freeman, and Anthony Mackie), this film is pure fun.

