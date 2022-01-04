2022 is proving to be the year of big-name projects hitting both the screen and the market. According to Deadline, MCU alum Chris Evans is rumored to play iconic actor, singer, and dancer Gene Kelly in an untitled film, which will pair him with producer John Logan, who is set to write the script as well as produce.

Reportedly, the film is based on an original concept by Evans, which follows a twelve-year-old boy working on the MGM Studio Lot in 1952. The project will follow the young boy as he begins an imaginary friendship with acting legend Gene Kelly while working on a new film. No studio has been reported to be backing the untitled movie thus far, leading prospective fans to wait eagerly for more details.

Alongside his acting duties, Evans is reported to be producing the film alongside Logan and Mark Kassen, who directed Evans in the 2011 independent feature Puncture. The duo also worked together in 2020 to launch A Starting Point, a website dedicated to presenting videos by elected officials addressing various issues within the United States. Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions is reported to be attached to the project as well.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Ana de Armas Replaces Scarlett Johansson in 'Ghosted' With Chris Evans

Kelly was most known for his extensive filmography filled with classic musicals such as Singin’ in the Rain, An American in Paris, and On the Town. His talent for dancing led to the transformation of Hollywood musicals, and the Pittsburgh-born star is credited as a pioneer of introducing a commercially viable form of ballet to film audiences. Kelly is ranked as the fifteenth greatest male screen legend of classic Hollywood cinema by the American Film Institute, appearing in everything from What a Way to Go! to Xanadu.

While Evans doesn’t have quite an extensive musical history, he is far from inexperienced. In 2018, the former Marvel star debuted on Broadway in Lobby Hero, a play written by Kenneth Lonergan, for which he received a Drama League Award nomination for his performance. For those skeptical of Evans' musical talent, have no fear, as the actor has shared a plethora of piano performances on his social media accounts.

No further details have been released about the currently untitled film.

Ana de Armas Replaces Scarlett Johansson in 'Ghosted' With Chris Evans Johansson amicably left the Apple Original action-adventure movie due to scheduling conflicts.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email