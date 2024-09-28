Chris Evans is an actor who's managed to gather a wide collection of roles throughout his career. Of course, there's his tenure as Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's also played villainous roles — most recently in Knives Out and The Gray Man. And of course, we can't forget his status as an underrated rom-com king. But there's one film that manages to be a standout in Evans' filmography: Gifted. The Marc Webb-helmed film is notable for its unique approach to a family story, but it also serves as Evans' most grounded role to date. In fact, it's thanks to Evans that Gifted works as well as it does.

What Is ‘Gifted’ About?

Gifted stars Evans as Frank Adler, a mechanic who is raising his niece, Mary (Mckenna Grace). Despite being seven years old, Mary is a mathematical prodigy — and Frank is trying to give her a normal childhood as part of her late mother's wishes. Part of this includes sending Mary to public school, despite the fact that she's leaps ahead of the other kids (and she freely admits to Frank that she doesn't really like other kids). But very soon, Mary's teacher Bonnie Stevenson (Jenny Slate) discovers her genius and talks to Frank about it, striking up a romance in the process.

But trouble rears its head when Frank's mother Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan) enters the picture. Evelyn believes that Mary would be better off in private school, and eventually takes Frank to court for custody. This leads to scenes that are either emotionally harrowing or extremely heartwarming — no in between — as Frank fights to keep custody of Mary and give her the life he thought his sister would want.

‘Gifted’ Had a Unique Production, Including a Black List Script and an Actual Mathematician

Much like the story surrounding its child prodigy, Gifted had its own unique path to the silver screen. Tom Flynn's original screenplay had the distinction of making it onto the fabled 'Black List', the collection of highly liked screenplays in Hollywood. The Black List is a major deal for screenwriters; not only have films like Juno and Argo started out as Black List entrees, but screenwriters who land on the Black List might see their careers take off. For Gifted to land on the Black List and actually get made is a mathematical miracle in and of itself, considering that over a thousand scripts have made it on the list and under half of those have actually entered production.

Speaking of mathematical miracles, Gifted actually utilized the help of a former childhood prodigy in crafting its story. Webb had read an article about Jordan Ellenberg, who had displayed mathematical talent during his youth. After Webb spoke to Ellenberg about his experiences, he brought Ellenburg on as a math consultant — and eventually for a small cameo. This means that Gifted, when it isn't tugging on viewers' heartstrings, is throwing actual math like the Millenium Problems at viewers. "The director and the producer… wanted to feel like there was gonna be somebody in the room who could grasp what was written on the board," Ellenberg said during an interview. "I was… the math security blanket for the production." His presence helps lend a fair bit of legitimacy to Gifted.

Chris Evans’ Performance Is the Best Part of ‘Gifted’

Evans has a wide range of actors to play off of in Gifted, including some barb-laced confrontations whenever he shares a scene with Duncan, or a wry back and forth with Octavia Spencer, who plays Frank's next-door neighbor Roberta. But the two actors he shares the most screentime are Grace and Slate. Evans and Grace have some of the best scenes in the movie, with the opening firmly establishing Frank and Mary's relationship; despite every trick in the book she uses to try and get out of going to school, he remains firm yet patient. In another scene where Frank gets called to the school after Mary hits another student, Evans projects a calm but firm demeanor, especially when the teacher threatens expulsion.

It's a different story with Slate, as Frank acts less guarded around Bonnie — opening up about his fears that he'll lose Mary, and how Evelyn pushing his sister to succeed at all costs led to his decision to give Mary a normal childhood. Evans' performance feels all too human, which is not only fitting for a salt-of-the-earth guy like Frank but also leads to some intense chemistry with Slate. It didn't hurt that Evans and Slate were dating around the time Gifted was filming. The relationship may not have lasted, but the passion between the two was certainly on the screen.

‘Gifted’ Is Proof That Chris Evans Should Seek More Down-to-Earth Roles

Gifted is a rare film for Evans, mainly because it isn't forcing him to confine to one extreme like his previous roles have. As Steve Rogers, he was a shining beacon of morality, while Ransom in Knives Out and Lloyd Hansen in The Gray Man are just some of the absolute worst specimens of humanity. It looks like this trend will continue with Red One, which has Evans playing a cynical bounty hunter roped into saving Santa

Ironically, Evans recently returned to a more grounded role in Ghosted. Though that film's premise is anything but down to Earth, Evans does play a relatively solid guy in Cole Turner — who does get swept up into a whirlwind of danger when it turns out the girl he's interested in is a CIA agent. Regardless, Gifted was a special film as it let Chris Evans deliver a nuanced, emotional performance while being a normal guy. It might have gotten mixed reviews when it first debuted, but Gifted is worth a watch if you want to see Evans' range or you're looking for a feel-good film.

Gifted is currently available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

