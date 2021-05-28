Chris Evans took to his Instagram to show off some harsh bruises he received while filming the upcoming Netflix thriller The Gray Man. The images were shared with accompanying text: “It’s like watching the leaves turn in autumn, but condensed into one painful afternoon. (Got into a little tussle with the Gray Man).”

The Joe and Anthony Russo-directed adaptation of the Mark Greaney novel will star Evans alongside Ryan Gosling. Playing two former CIA colleagues, the two superstars will embark on a cat and mouse game as Evans’ Lloyd Hansen attempts to hunt down Gosling’s Court Gentry, who is also known as the Gray Man.

Production for The Gray Man began this past March. While no one wants to see Captain America endure bruises as nasty as Evans’ post shows, the photos do make a strong case for some exciting action to come in the film. With the Russo brothers directing, audiences can surely expect some wild stunts and impressive action sequences. From the looks of it, at least one of those scenes involves Evans taking a beating. This also marks the fifth time that Evans has worked with the Russo brothers, as the three have collaborated previously on four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Evans and Gosling are joined by fellow cast members Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thorton, Alfre Woodard, Michael Gandolfini, and Jessica Henwick. Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have written the screenplay with Joe Russo.

The Gray Man comes to Netflix in 2022. Check out Evans’ gnarly Instagram post below — content warning as multiple large bruises are shown.

