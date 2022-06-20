While fans are expecting Chris Evans to someday return as Captain America on the big screen, the actor is eyeing reprising his other Marvel character, Johnny Storm aka Human Torch. In a recent interview with MTV News, Evans accepted Human Torch will be an ‘easier sell’ to him than Captain America.

Before leading the Avengers in a battle to save half of the universe as Cap, Evans played Human Torch in Tim Story's films Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. When asked if he’d like to reprise the role, Evans said, “God, wouldn’t that be great?” Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character, but I think… aren’t they doing something now with Fantastic Four?”

Marvel Studios announced the Fantastic Four reboot at the 2019 San-Diego Comic-Con. The recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced fan-favorite John Krasinski as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic from Earth 838. However, it is not revealed whether he’ll continue playing the character in the upcoming movie. Speaking about how he prefers playing Johnny storm over the star-spangled man with a plan, Evans said,

“Look, I would love it. I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?”

RELATED: 'Lightyear's Chris Evans on the Movie Toys He Had to Have as a Kid

The actor passed the mantle and shield of Captain America during Avengers: Endgame to Sam Wilson aka Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie. After the events of Disney+ Flacon and the Winter Soldier, the Captain America franchise moves forward with the fourth installment featuring Mackie as MCU’s new Cap.

Evans currently stars in Pixar’s latest animation Lightyear. The movie follows real space ranger Buzz Lightyear, who embarks on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits Izzy (Kiki Palmer), Mo (Taika Waititi), Darby (Dale Soules), and his robot feline companion, Sox (Peter Sohn). Released earlier this month the movie has grossed $885 million at the global box office by far.