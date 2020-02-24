Chris Evans in Talks to Play Key Character in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Movie

Chris Evans is in talks to play the dentist in Greg Berlanti‘s Little Shop of Horrors at Warner Bros., according to the Hollywood Reporter, which has also confirmed Collider’s scoop that Pose star Billy Porter will voice the role of man-eating plant Audrey II.

Collider broke the Porter news in October, adding that Evans had been publicly lobbying for the role of dentist Orin Scrivello. Collider was also first to report that Scarlett Johansson was circling the female lead of Audrey, the love interest of Seymour, a meek florist poised to be played by Taron Egerton, who proved his singing chops in last year’s Elton John biopic Rocketman.

At the time, I had said that Johansson’s ultimate involvement would depend on the other cast members, and seeing as Egerton and Evans are solid gets for this project, that may be enough to seal the deal. Egerton is only five years younger than Johansson, so if their deals make, it’ll actually be nice to seeing a guy pine for an older woman on the big screen, where men are often paired with women half their age.

Little Shop of Horrors is based on the 1960 movie directed by Roger Corman that was adapted into a popular 80s stage musical that was then turned into the 1986 movie starring Rick Moranis as Seymour, Ellen Greene as Audrey and Steve Martin as the nitrous oxide-addicted dentist. Levi Stubbs voiced Audrey II in that film, so Porter has some big shoes to fill, but he’s got just the attitude to do it. Evans is also well-suited for the role of Dr. Scrivello, as his own father is an actual dentist.

Berlanti is producing the film with Marc Platt and Sarah Schechter, and production is expected to start this summer. Here’s hoping that Taron and Scarlett close their deals, because that one would be an irresistible holiday movie, one that appeals to moviegoers of all stripes, not just hardcore musical fans.

Should Evans and Johansson officially sign on, it would, of course, be an Avengers reunion, seeing as he played Captain America and she’s still playing Black Widow. Part of me wonders if we’ll see Evans in some kind of flashback in Johansson’s upcoming solo movie, which serves as a prequel. The duo first worked together on the 2004 teen comedy The Perfect Score.

Evans is coming off the global success of Rian Johnson‘s murder mystery Knives Out as well as the limited series Defending Jacob on Apple+, so Little Shop of Horrors would be a welcome change-of-pace for the Boston-born actor, who recently appeared alongside John Krasinski in a Super Bowl ad. Krasinski famously auditioned to play Captain America himself before Marvel chose Evans.

Evans is represented by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.