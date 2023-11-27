The Big Picture Reports claim Marvel is considering reuniting the original Avengers and bringing back Chris Evans as Captain America, but nothing is official yet.

Evans laughs off rumors of his return, stating it's "news to me" and that he hasn't been approached about it.

While not opposed to the idea, Evans is protective of the role and would only consider reprising it if everything feels right.

Marvel's 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame saw Chris Evans' Steve Rogers pass on the shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as America's most loved superhero, Captain America. However, in the years since, many reports have circulated about Evans' potential return to reprise the iconic role. Recently, Variety reported Marvel's contemplation of reuniting the original Avengers, with Evans potentially reprising his role as Steve Rogers. The report claims that Marvel was considering reviving the core Avengers team, possibly including Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow. However, nothing was official yet, and now Evans is further highlighting this, stating that the idea of his return to the MCU is "news to me."

During his Monday morning appearance on The View, Evans was asked about his rumored return to the MCU with a planned Avengers movie. Unsurprised about how speedy every idea of his return always seemed to make the rounds, Evans laughed before clarifying that he had no knowledge of such a project. “You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me,” he said. “I think every couple months, someone says that they’re getting Downey, and Hemsworth, and Scarlet [Johansson], and everyone’s coming back!”

However, Evans emphasized that Steve Rogers remains a character he deeply cherishes, and while he isn't entirely opposed to the idea of returning, he further clarified that he'd consider reprising the role if only everything seemed right. “No one’s spoken to me about it,” Evans added. “And look, I would never say never, but I really — I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.”

Avengers To The Rescue

Close

Things currently seem to be going downhill for Marvel, critically and commercially speaking, and the idea of bringing back stars who've left is perceived as a possible move to remedy the situation and get the franchise back to winning ways. For instance, the MCU's latest outing, The Marvels is currently on an abysmal box office run, struggling to match its hefty $270 million budget even after several weeks of playing in theaters. It follows a worrying trend considering the similarly poor box office performance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which flagged off Phase 5 at the beginning of the year. Marvel's top brass will no doubt be working hard to find a solution, sooner rather than later.

Marvel's future isn't entirely bleak with Phase 5 now in full swing and the expected addition of new superheroes enough to build fan excitement. Up next is Sony's Madame Web followed by the hotly anticipated Deadpool 3. Stay tuned to Collider for every MCU update.

Avengers: Endgame After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos' actions and restore balance to the universe. Release Date April 24, 2019 Director Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Cast Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner Rating PG-13 Runtime 180 Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Writers Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Jim Starlin

Watch on Disney+