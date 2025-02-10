Shortly before Christmas, The Wrap reported that Chris Evans is officially returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel has come under heavy criticism for the recent announcements of many MCU veterans returning for the fifth team-up film, in a decision that many fans interpret as a desperate measure to win over audiences who have since fallen out of love with the post-Endgame MCU. However, there is a precedent for Chris Evans to return to the MCU as Steve Rogers.

Steve Rogers Is Still Relevant in Phases 4 & 5

Throughout Phases 4 and 5, the MCU has tried to keep Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) relevant to audiences. Not long after the Infinity Saga wrapped up, Falcon & The Winter Soldier dealt with the fallout of Steve Rogers’ retirement, centering on the impact of his departure. Of course, Deadpool & Wolverine’s comical fakeout saw Evan’s return to the MCU as the Human Torch, showing his willingness to come back to the universe only five years after his departure. Steve Rogers has been mentioned or referenced in some way across 15 MCU projects since 2021, often through subtle Easter eggs, with Rogers: The Musical making appearances in Hawkeye, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, for instance.

In 2025, Steve Rogers remains a key figure in nearly every MCU project on the horizon. Rogers: The Musical ads appeared in the Daredevil: Born Again trailer, while three main characters in Thunderbolts (Winter Soldier, Red Guardian, and Sentry) have all been exposed to the super-soldier serum. Captain America laid the groundwork for numerous major MCU characters who now carry some version of the super-soldier serum. Captain America: Brave New World finally sees Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) taking on the mantle, though he still struggles with stepping out of Steve's shadow. President Ross (Harrison Ford) declaring, “You may be Captain America, but you’re not Steve Rogers," is featured in most of the marketing. Even with a new Cap, Steve Rogers continues to loom large in Sam’s journey.

Will Chris Evans Return as a Different Captain?

While there is precedence for Evans’ return, reprising the role of Captain America only a year after Mackie has cemented himself as his successor does seem counter-intuitive. However, there is a much more interesting theory around Rogers’ return that could justify his inclusion in Avengers: Doomsday. Not much is known about the upcoming Avengers film, but we know Robert Downey Jr will return as Doctor Doom. Many have speculated that Steve Rogers will also return as Captain Hydra — his evil counterpart from an alternate timeline where Steve Rogers was recruited by HYDRA to further their evil agenda. Returning as a darker version of the character would likely be more enticing for Evans, who already had a perfect exit from the MCU that rounded out his story and gave the character closure. Returning as Captain Hydra allows Evans to take on the character from a new perspective and subverts expectations from fans excited at seeing his return, without undermining Mackie’s version of the character.

