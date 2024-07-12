The Big Picture Opposite Sex was Chris Evans' first acting credit alongside Milo Ventimiglia in 2000.

Despite solid reviews, the show was canceled after only 6 of the 8 episodes aired due to network issues.

The series, although short-lived, set a precedent for future teen dramas and boosted Evans and Ventimiglia's careers.

Chris Evans has had a ton of different roles over the course of his career. Some fans learned about his comedic skills when he played Jake Wyler in 2001's Not Another Teen Movie and as Ransom Drysdale in the 2019 hit comedy, Knives Out, while Comic book devotees discovered his work in 2005's Fantastic Four and later on as the iconic Captain America in several different Marvel films. Recently, Evans has started to impress people with his dramatic acting in projects like 2020's Defending Jacob, but no matter what genre he's tackling, Evans has proved that he's up for any challenge.

The teen drama series, Opposite Sex, which was released way back in 2000, served as Evans' first real acting credit, and the best part might be that the show also starred another beloved actor: Milo Ventimiglia. Yes, before he earned Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the best dad ever, Jack Pearson, in This is Us, or as Rory's bad-news boyfriend, Jess Mariano, in Gilmore Girls, Ventimiglia started off his career alongside Evans in Opposite Sex. Although Ventimiglia had a few more acting credits under his belt at that time, he and Evans came together to bring the teen drama to the screen. The underrated series didn't have a very long run, but it did help kick-start both of these incredible actors onto bigger and better things.

Opposite Sex (2000) Opposite Sex is a comedy-drama TV that follows 15-year-old Jed Perry who moves to Northern California with his newly widowed father and enrolls at Evergreen Academy, a formerly all-girls prep school. Jed, along with the only other male students Cary and Phil, navigates the challenges and dynamics of being among the first boys at the school.



Release Date July 17, 2000 Cast Milo Ventimiglia , Margot Finley , Kyle Howard , Chris Evans , Allison Mack , lindsey mckeon , Paul Fitzgerald , Chris Hogan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Abby Kohn , Marc Silverstein

'Opposite Sex' Has an Interesting Premise and a Solid Cast

The series stars Ventimiglia as a teenage boy, Jed Perry, whose mother has just tragically passed away. He moves to Northern California with his dad, who enrolls him in the prestigious Evergreen Academy, but once he starts classes, Jed realizes that Evergreen was formerly an all-girls school that had just been restructured to become a co-ed institution. Besides Jed, there are only two other boys who attend the school: Cary Baston (Evans) and Philip Steffan (Kyle Howard). Of course, the girls who are attending the school aren't too happy about the new interlopers, going out of their way to let the opposite sex know that they're not welcome at Evergreen.

Besides an interesting premise of a school where girls are trying to take back their power, the series also features an impressive cast. There were no major celebrities attached to the show at the time it aired, but looking back, there are several high-profile names that jump out. Allison Mack plays Kate Jacobs, one of the girls at Evergreen who actually befriends Jed. Mack would later go on to star as Chloe Sullivan in Smallville, but she's perhaps best known now for her involvement in the real-life NXIVM cult (which was profiled in the HBO docuseries, The Vow). Reality TV star, Garcelle Beauvais, also appears in the series, which was years before she officially became a cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge is also a guest star in three episodes. Even if these actors weren't big-name stars at the time, they still helped create a high-quality show that tried to break free of the traditional teen drama mold.

'Opposite Sex' Earned Solid Reviews but Still Got Canceled

The series debuted on Fox in July 2000, receiving mostly positive reviews, and Variety even called it a show with a "clever concept, sleek production values, a nice cast, and thoughtful writing." Many praised creator, Marc Silverstein, for coming up with an idea that stretched the limits of what teen dramas were capable of at that time. Silverstein, who had written the rom-com classic, Never Been Kissed, in 1999, developed storylines that he thought would be perfect for the target audience of teens living in the new millennium.

The show tried to blend comedy and drama, which would be a faithful path for many teen shows going forward. Opposite Sex was also one of the first teen dramas to use mostly independent artists on its soundtrack, proving that it was trying to carve out its own unique path in the television world. However, from the very beginning, the show seemed likely to fail. It was supposed to debut during the 1999-2000 fall season, but was then pushed to the summer, and back then, summer was a dead zone for network television. This was a sign that the network was already losing confidence in what the series could achieve before it even aired.

That same Variety review noted that Opposite Sex was never going to be able to compete with massively successful shows like Survivor that were currently capturing viewers' attention. Plus, the series also only consisted of eight episodes, which was an minuscule number of episodes per season for that time period (most shows had at least 20 episodes in a season). To add insult to injury, Fox only decided to air six of the eight episodes that had been filmed in the U.S. (other countries such as Canada aired all eight), before it was officially canceled.

'Opposite Sex' Established a Precedent for What Makes a Great Teen Drama

Your browser does not support the video tag.

There were some things that made Opposite Sex destined for the reject pile (including several storylines that viewers deemed predictable), but the series did provide major boosts for the careers of both Evans and Ventimiglia. The two actors continued to develop their resumes and were able to use their early acting experiences to hone their craft even more.

Even though the show was short-lived, it's a fascinating insight into the types of series that were being green-lit back in 1999. Television was just starting to push itself to get edgier, especially in the teen drama genre, and Opposite Sex was a necessary stepping stone for both the type of stories that could be told about teenagers and for the actors who were featured in them. The series still remains an interesting highlight in Evans and Ventimiglia's past, well-deserving of a spot in the classic teen drama category of the early 2000s.