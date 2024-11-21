In the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were given the opportunity to take risks on more creative projects. Playing a single role for over a decade can become draining, and many of these actors were able to use their clout to appear in smaller films that would not have received as much attention otherwise. Robert Downey Jr. earned an Academy Award for his performance in Oppenheimer, Scarlett Johansson did heartbreaking work in Marriage Story, and Mark Ruffalo was allowed to get very weird in Poor Things. Unfortunately, Chris Evans has made a series of forgettable, bland films that feel like the types of projects that would have starred Lucas Lee, the character that he portrayed in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Now that Red One has become a critical and commercial failure, it is time for Evans to remind the industry that he is actually a very talented actor.

Chris Evans Has Become a Caricature

Close

Evans was perfectly cast as Steve Rogers in the MCU because he embodied the selfless, wholesome heroism of one of the most famous comic book characters of all-time. Unfortunately, Evans has settled by appearing in generic films, many of which debuted directly on streaming services. The Red Sea Diving Resort was a dramatically inert attempt at a prestige drama, The Gray Man was a borderline unwatchable homage to 1990s action films, Ghosted didn’t take advantage of his inherent comedic charm, and Pain Hustlers took a oddly comedic approach to the very serious issue of opioid abuse. Red One was seemingly marketed on the chemistry that he shared with Dwayne Johnson, but the appeal of seeing two likable stars on screen together was not enough to save a strangely plotted PG-13 action film that took a militarized approach to Christmas.

Ironically, Chris Evans is making the type of choices now that he made fun of in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, in which he plays an abrasive Hollywood actor who takes himself far too seriously. Edgar Wright cleverly inserted trailers and clips from many of the fake films that Lucas theoretically starred in, such as Action Doctor, You Just Don’t Exist, and The Game is Over. The brilliance of Evans’ performance was his self-awareness; while Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was released a year before Captain America: The First Avenger, Evans was still a big enough star that he could laugh at the types of critically derided projects that he could have turned down. It’s unfortunate that Evans lacks this self-awareness now, as he risks diluting his commercial viability. There’s a point in which those that had admired Evans’ work will stop showing up to see his films, as his involvement is no longer an indication of quality.

Evans Needs To Return to His Roots

What is most upsetting about the disastrous debut of Red One is that Evans is a truly great actor who has given dynamic performances earlier on in his career. Between playing a grizzled revolutionary in Bong Joon-ho’s post-apocalyptic thriller Snowpiercer, starring as a wholesome father in the charming family film Gifted, and getting gritty for Danny Boyle’s mind-blowing space opera Sunshine, Evans has proven that he can shed his “movie star” persona and embrace his talents as a character actor. Evans’ last great performance was in Knives Out, in which he proved that the comedic side he showed in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was not a fluke. Films like Red One certainly tried to let Evans be funny, but the general lack of originality put a ceiling on how much he was able to accomplish.

While it does look pretty dire right now, Evans has a few upcoming projects that could reignite his career. He will next be starring alongside Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson in the upcoming romantic comedy The Materialists, which comes from the Academy Award-nominated director of Past Lives; he will also take another stab at comedy in Ethan Coen’s new ensemble film Honey, Don’t! While it was certainly sad to see him bid farewell to playing Captain America, Evans has proven himself capable of taking on a wide variety of roles. Hopefully, this brief decline in his creative output is merely a “phasing out” period that predates a truly exciting career.

Red One is in theaters now.

