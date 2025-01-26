If you go on Letterboxd or visit the film-focused corners of social media, sooner or later you're bound to encounter a post that goes: "They don't make movies like this anymore." This line of thinking is debatable, but there's one genre of film that seems to be virtually extinct — the parody. Long gone are the days of films like Airplane!, the Naked Gun series, or the works of Mel Brooks; it's become hard to find a film that's a genuine parody nowadays. More to the point, it's hard to find a good parody film nowadays. It also doesn't help that one of the last good parodies ever made, Not Another Teen Movie, is slated to leave Netflix by January 31.

Not Another Teen Movie, true to its name, skewers several conventions about the teen-focused movies of the '80s and '90s. But it was also one of Chris Evans' first leading roles, serving as proof that he could lead an ensemble long before he picked up Captain America's shield. Apart from Evans' performance, there are quite a few elements that make Not Another Teen Movie worth watching.

‘Not Another Teen Movie’ Let Chris Evans Flex His Comedy Chops – and His Sensitive Side

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The plot of Not Another Teen Movie kicks off when popular kid Jake Wyler (Evans) enters a bet to turn nerdy girl Janey Briggs (Chyler Leigh) into a "popular" girl. In the process, he has to deal with getting dumped by his girlfriend, Priscilla (Jamie Pressly), and fending off the advances of his stepsister Katherine (Mia Kirshner). What makes Not Another Teen Movie work is Evans' commitment to the bit; he's fairly grossed out by the fact that his own stepsister is coming onto him, and when his friends dare him to change Janey he shouts "But she's got glasses! And a ponytail!" — mocking the absurd trope that a pair of glasses and a simple hairstyle could render someone unattractive. Before this, his choices included a girl with albinism and co-joined twins, making the parody even more ridiculous. That's not even touching upon Jake's introductory scene, which sees him parking in the "Most Popular Kid" spot then turning to admire a picture of himself...then admiring a picture of him admiring a picture of himself.

When it isn't poking fun at teenage rom-coms, Not Another Teen Movie also shows that Evans can have chemistry, comedic or romantic, with nearly anyone. This is especially true of the scenes he shares with Leigh, which have some genuinely tender moments (including a bonding moment over paintings) and some hilarious ones (Evans in a "whipped cream bikini" that serves as one of many shoutouts to Varsity Blues.) It's a trend that he would carry over into multiple rom-coms, and one that he should definitely return to.

Everyone’s In on the Joke in ‘Not Another Teen Movie’