It’s no secret that the name Chris Evans is synonymous with a certain star-spangled hero with a shield in hand. But long before he became the Marvel golden boy, Evans stepped into a much grittier role in the legal thriller, Puncture. The name alone is ample proof that it isn’t the clean-cut superhero — this is Evans raw and unpolished, delivering a performance that feels more human than heroic. The narrative itself tells the true story of Mike Weiss, a small-time lawyer with a drug habit who takes on a corporate giant in a healthcare case with monumental repercussions. Fighting for a safety syringe that could prevent countless injuries, Weiss and his partner Paul Danziger (Mark Kassen) hit a brick wall of corporate greed and corruption.

From the onset, it’s clear that this is not your run-of-the-mill courtroom drama and Weiss isn’t your typical protagonist. He’s messy, self-destructive, and effortlessly brilliant which is a mix that Evans portrays with surprising depth. Forget the innocent charm and squeaky-clean action-hero energy, this role had Evans proving that he’s got serious range. The fact that Puncture flew under the radar when it was first released only makes it more interesting today. The film itself manages to balance a sense of legal intrigue with personal chaos and Evan’s portrayal of this character anchors it all. So, if you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to Chris Evans’ repertoire, Puncture is proof that he still has some hidden gems in his filmography.

Chris Evans Delivers a Masterclass in Making a Flawed Character Unforgettable in ‘Puncture’

For anyone who’s seen Puncture, it’s clear that Evans didn’t just play Mike Weiss, he lived him — flaws and all. He’s a far cry from the polished, suave roles people have come to equate the actor with. Instead, Evans completely takes it “there” with Weiss’ contradictions. It’s easy to believe that he’s this brilliant but self-destructive lawyer who fights for justice just as much as he sabotages himself. In a nutshell, he’s a walking paradox who’s just as likely to deliver a compelling argument as he is to stumble into a courtroom high.

The true beauty of Evans’ portrayal here is the way he threads the needle between Weiss’ brilliance and his messiness. In a scene where he passionately defends Vicky’s (Vinessa Shaw) right to safer medical tools with a compelling speech, it’s hard to reconcile him with the same man spiraling into chaos and alienating those closest to him just moments later. Evans makes sure you experience the dual nature of the man whether it’s his genius or his tragedy. There’s another instance where Weiss confronts a corporate lawyer who’s clearly out of his depth. The righteous anger in Evans’ delivery makes it impossible to look away especially because a few moments later Weiss retreats into his addiction. There’s a certain vulnerability behind his bravado and perhaps, this is what makes his performance so painfully human. With all this in mind, it’s hard not to root for him even when he’s his own worst enemy.

‘Puncture’s Quiet Brilliance Lies in Its Real-World Message