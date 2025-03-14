Chris Evans is perhaps best known for bringing two iconic Marvel superheroes to life: Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, and Johnny Storm, better known as the first-slinging Human Torch. Outside of the House of Ideas, Evans' had the chance to play other comic book characters, including Casey Jones in TMNT, wise-cracking hacker Jensen in The Losers, and a part in Bong Joon Ho's adaptation of the graphic novel Snowpiercer. But two years before he picked up Captain America's shield, Evans would star in Push—a film that wasn't based on any comic books but strived to emulate them. And what makes Evans' performance stand out is how very far from 'super' his character is.

What Is ‘Push’ About?

Push is set in a world where a World War II experiment led to the birth of a superhuman race that possesses various psychic abilities . "Movers" are able to telekinetically lift objects and propel waves of psychic force that destroy anything in their path. "Watchers" get glimpses of the future. But the most dangerous psychics are "Pushers," who are able to telepathically implant thoughts into their victims' heads. Evans' Nick Gant has been on the run from a government organization known as the Division since his father's death, utilizing his powers as a Mover to eke out a living on the streets of Hong Kong. But when a Watcher named Cassie ( Dakota Fanning ) shows up at his doorstep, Nick is swept into a quest to find Kira Hudson ( Camilla Belle ), a Pusher who is trying to keep a drug that boosts psychic abilities out of the hands of the Divison. Further complicating matters is the arrival of another Pusher, Carver ( Djimon Hounsou ), who killed Nick's father.

Chris Evans’ Character in ‘Push’ Is a Far Cry From Steve Rogers or Johnny Storm

Image Via Summit Entertainment

There's a single constant throughout Push, and that's Nick constantly getting his ass kicked. He stumbles upon the Triad's "Bleeders"—named for the way their supersonic screams can rip through flesh—and is nearly killed. When he fights Carver's right-hand man Victor (Neil Jackson), he's sent flying through the air. It's a far cry from Captain America knocking out an entire elevator full of HYDRA agents or the Human Torch raining down fire on his foes, but there's actually an ingenious story reason for it: Nick hasn't used his powers since his father's death. As a result, his telekinesis is like flexing a dormant muscle; it takes time before he can actually utilize it well, meaning that he has to outthinking his foes. And outthink them he does, as Push slowly reveals that Nick is far, far ahead of Carver.

Evans also endears himself to the audience throughout Push. Whether it's the volcanic anger he expresses when Nick comes face to face with Carver or the back and forth between him and Fanning, he feels like a normal guy. This makes him feel truly relatable: while Johnny Storm tends to be a manchild and Steve Rogers is a paragon of virtue, Push lets Evans truly put the "super" in "superhuman."

‘Push’ Was Ahead of Its Time