The internet loves Chris Evans and rightfully so. As he has continued to make the fall and holiday season his own (I'm talking of course about his lovely sweater in the 2019 film Knives Out that took over our the hearts and minds), he's now gearing up to be part of a new holiday action movie that will likely be a fan favorite. And how could it not be? The film is called Red One and features Evans opposite Dwayne Johnson, so we're in for a treat!

And now Evans has given us a look behind the scenes with a new Instagram post from the set! His post featured him taking a selfie with a chair that has the logo for Red One on it, which might be a little ambiguous for those that don't have his upcoming movies committed to memory, and features him in the leather jacket that fans have been buzzing about online for quite a while.

It's a simple picture to get fans excited but like everything else that he does, the minute Evans put his face on the internet, it generates a ton of excitement. And we don't even know much about the movie yet. But that is, after all, the power that Evans holds.

Image via Chris Evans

RELATED: 8 Great Movies From 2022 for Closing Out the Summer Fun

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Deadline described the movie as a globe-trotting action adventure comedy, which does feel like the path Evans has begun to fall into. The last film he did was The Gray Man for Netflix that had his character Lloyd all over the world as he attempted to take down Ryan Gosling's Sierra Six. We don't know that much about Red One yet but this logo that Evans is posing with does scream Christmas.

The idea of the Christmas action/comedy is returning in full force recently. Audiences are getting ready for the release of Violent Night this year which has Santa kicking ass, and it has been a long while since an action movie had brought us that Christmas spirit and what better way to keep the action vibes going than with Evans? He knows how to bring the action as well as the selfies to his fans and I just hope we get a picture of Dodger Evans (his dog) in a little leather jacket to help celebrate the release of the movie like we did with The Gray Man.