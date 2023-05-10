Chris Evans can safely say he's had a unique film resume. He's been a major part of the superhero genre, portraying Captain America for a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with Johnny Storm in the short-lived Fantastic Four franchise. Even more recently, he's tapped into his devious side with villainous roles in Knives Out and The Gray Man. But his recent film Ghosted sees a return to another genre he was a major part of: Rom-coms.

Ghosted isn't your straightforward romantic comedy, though. The Apple TV+ film finds Evans' farmer Cole falling hard and fast for Sadie (Ana de Armas) and deciding to surprise her on a whim when he learns she's in London. However, he's ambushed as the criminal underworld believes that he's the mysterious CIA operative known as the Taxman — but it's Sadie who turns out to be the Taxman! The end result lets Evans flex his rom-com muscles while serving as a reminder that he was — and can still be — a great romantic lead.

'Not Another Teen Movie' Gave Evans His First Romantic Lead Roles

Image via Sony/Columbia Pictures

The first romantic comedy Evans starred in was ironically meant to be a parody of romantic comedies, particularly teenage ones. Not Another Teen Movie stars Evans as popular jock Jake Wyler, who takes a bet from his friends to turn unpopular bookworm Janey Briggs (Chyler Leigh) into prom queen material. If that sounds familiar, it's because Teen Movie is riffing on She's All That, as well as other teen comedies of the late 90's including 10 Things I Hate About You and American Pie.

Even though the film's meant to be a parody, Evans still manages to give Jake some actual heartwarming moments. A great one features Jake and Janey talking about their post-college goals. There are still a few jokes scattered throughout the scene, including a very awkward kiss, but Evans has the chance to show off his more sensitive side. The brief moments of silence, the soul-searing look...he nails it all. Not bad for a leading role in a parody film.

Upon a rewatch, Not Another Teen Movie is the first glimpse of how multifaceted Evans is as an actor. He wasn't just able to tap into his comedic chops, but also show off his more sensitive side and his charisma. These elements have often been utilized in other films, but it was this role that gave him the chance to show them all off.

'The Nanny Diaries' Sees Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson as Young Lovers

Image via Metro-Goldwin-Meyer

The film that cemented Evans as a bonafide romantic lead had to be The Nanny Diaries. Based on the novel of the same name, the Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini-helmed film finds grad student Annie Braddock (Scarlett Johansson) taking up a nanny job for the wealthy Mrs. X (Laura Linney). Over the course of The Nanny Diaries, Annie encounters Evans' "Harvard Hottie," who's clearly into her, even if her job forbids her from dating.

Evans only has a handful of scenes throughout The Nanny Diaries, but he makes the most out of each and every one of them. He and Johansson have a witty back-and-forth that's charged with sexual tension, especially during the scene where Annie and Harvard Hottie go on their first date. Shortly after HH gets to his apartment, Annie more or less tackles him...and the screen goes to black, with something smashing to the ground followed by a hurried apology. It's a scene that manages to be funny, romantic, and even a little bit sensual thanks to Evans and Johansson.

Though The Nanny Diaries wasn't the first time Evans and Johansson worked together — that honor belongs to the 2000's teen comedy The Perfect Score — it helped kick-start a long stretch of films where the duo worked together. Most notable are their roles as Captain America and Black Widow within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially as ensemble films like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War had them sharing a number of scenes. Johansson was even slated to star in Ghosted before dropping out due to scheduling conflicts.

'What's Your Number?' Might Be the Ultimate Chris Evans Rom Com

Image via 20th Century Fox

If there's one film that people would point to and say "This is the ultimate Chris Evans rom-com," it would more than likely be What's Your Number? Well, most people. Others would be baffled at the choice, given its rather poor critical reception as well as its contribution to the myth that Anna Faris is a bad actress. If there's a silver lining that can be acknowledged by all, it's in the chemistry between Faris and Evans. Evans plays Colin, a musician who ends up getting swept into a quest by his next-door neighbor Ally (Faris) to find "Mr. Right." More specifically, she feels that it might be one of her exes as she read a newspaper article claiming that a woman should have no less than 20 lovers in order to find the perfect boyfriend. Yes, this is the actual plot of What's Your Number?

To Evans' credit, he took what could have been a stock role and managed to infuse it with plenty of his charm. Even the trailer puts it on full display; Colin's first appearance features him ducking into Ally's apartment and nonchalantly asking to use her phone. It turns out that he was attempting to dodge his ex-girlfriend, but Evans actually manages to make this come across as far more charming than this act usually would be. Even though What's Your Number? veers into some predictable moments — anyone can guess that Colin and Ally will get together by the film's end — it's worth a watch for Evans and Faris' interactions.

'Ghosted' Marks a Return to Evans' Rom Com Roots

Image via Apple TV+

Evans once again leans into his romantic lead role in Ghosted, to great effect. Cole is a far different beast from the righteous Steve Rogers or the bloodthirsty Lloyd Hansen; he's asthmatic, somewhat clingy, and wears his heart on his sleeve. These traits don't fall under the usual "romantic lead" criteria and they also make him completely unfit to be anywhere near spy work. Yet, he finds himself being dragged halfway across the globe, getting into fistfights...and being utterly dominated each and every time.

What's funnier than seeing a man who used to play one of Marvel's most iconic superheroes getting his ass kicked is seeing that man argue with a highly competent spy. In the vein of classic romantic comedies, much of Cole and Sadie's banter is charged with equal parts sexual frustration and tension. The biggest moment comes when they're plucked off an abandoned island by the CIA and hooked up to a lie detector; Cole accuses Sadie of being scared to get close to anyone else while she points out that his reluctance to leave his family farm is masking his fear of the unknown.

Scenes like these help make Ghosted stand out from the usual rom-com fare more than its action sequences and may be a large part of why it's currently Apple TV+'s biggest debut to date. It also serves as a reminder that Chris Evans is capable of delivering great performances that aren't in the superheroic or villainous realms. So, Hollywood, if you're listening, put Chris Evans in more romantic comedies. The world is willing and ready to watch more of them!