There's no denying that Chris Evans was one of the biggest movie stars of the past decades, so it would be natural to ask why he hasn't hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live yet. After all, the honor of taking the stage at the legendary New York City program is reserved for those who are relevant in the industry at that certain point in time, and with multiple blockbuster movies under his belt, Evans seemed like a prime candidate for the job.

During a recent interview with ET Canada, the actor revealed the reason as to why he has never hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live:

Well, now a cameo I can handle. I’ve avoided hosting ‘SNL’ like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me. To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat. A cameo sounds great, that’s perfect. In and out… get your toes wet. (...) I just know how I would feel… it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret. Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.

After playing the assertive Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is wholesome to think about Chris Evans feeling nervous about standing in front of a live audience to deliver the best jokes he can come up with. Nevertheless, it appears that taking care of a Saturday Night Live episode could indeed be more terrifying than battling against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in an effort to save the universe from extinction. Even if Evans didn't take on the particular quest of hosting, he has kept himself busy since he passed the shield to Anthony Mackie after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

In a bizarre Christmas setting for an explosive action adventure, Evans will star alongside Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming Red One for Amazon Studios. The project was made with the intention of launching a new franchise for the studio, based around the concept of the holidays and looking to include major names attached to its projects. Jake Kasdan, who previously worked with Johnson when he directed the 2019 sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, sat behind the camera during the production of the new action-driven story, which completed filming a couple of months ago.

Chris Evans' Next Adventure

The whole conversation regarding the relationship\Evans has with Saturday Night Live started due to the fact that Ana De Armas will be hosting the show soon. The actress will star alongside Evans in Ghosted, Apple TV+'s a romantic comedy that pairs two people in a lovely situationship before one of them stops replying to the other. While Cole (Evans) simply believes that Sadie (De Armas) is busy with work and hasn't had the chance to catch a break to text, he would soon discover that the lovely woman she met is actually an action hero able to take on any threat. Check out the trailer for Ghosted below: