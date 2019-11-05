Chris Evans Reveals He Spoiled the Ending of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ for Anthony Mackie

0

It’s no secret that the scripts for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were kept under lock and key. The two massive sequels were shot back to back throughout 2017, with directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo crafting a two-part conclusion to the entire MCU that came before it. The culminating event involved major character deaths, a huge cliffhanger ending, and serious set-up for how the MCU will move forward from here. On that last point, Chris Evans’ Captain America gets a nice sendoff at the end of Endgame in which he goes back in time and lives out his life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), passing off the Cap shield—and by extension the Captain America mantle—to his friend Sam aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

It’s a nice moment at the end of the film, and it’s an emotional one for audiences. As it turns out it was an emotional one for Evans too, so much so that he spoiled the moment for Anthony Mackie before his co-star even got a chance to read it.

Indeed, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Evans told the story of how he received the script pages for the shield hand-off scene and promptly spoiled the reveal for Mackie. Evans admits he probably robbed Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige of a nice moment with Mackie, but you can also kind of tell how special it was for him to be able to be the one to tell his co-star that he would be carrying on the Captain America moniker. Watch it below:

While Evans’ time in the MCU has come to an end (for now), Mackie’s is far from over. He and Sebastian Stan just started production on the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will also see the return of Captain America: Civil War villain Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and former Steve Rogers love interest Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp). It’s unclear how Falcon’s new role as Captain America fits into the show, but we’ll surely find out when it premieres on Disney+ in Fall 2020.

