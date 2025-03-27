The much-anticipated biopic chronicling the life of late Saturday Night Live star Chris Farley has taken a substantial step forward, according to recent statements from actor Paul Walter Hauser, who is set to portray Farley. Hauser, renowned for his roles in I, Tonya and Richard Jewell, shared that the project has bagged support from New Line Cinema, and the scripting is at an advanced stage.

Josh Gad will make his directorial debut with this project, which is based on "The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts" by Tom Farley Jr. and Tanner Colby. The screenplay for the biopic is crafted by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, both acclaimed for their work on 500 Days of Summer and The Fault in Our Stars. Whilst speaking on Jake's Takes about his new film The Luckiest Man in America, Hauser shared a positive update on the Farley project, saying:

"We're waiting on the greenlight from Warners Bros. New Line Cinema is already like, 'Heck yeah.' We have an amazing screenplay. The script only got better and better. Every time we gave a round of notes, the script came back, and it was just like better than we even imagined. So, as far as I'm concerned, things ready to go. We're just waiting on Warner Bros."

Chris Farley rose to fame as a standout performer on Saturday Night Live in the 90s with hilarious depictions of characters such as the Lunch Lady, the Chippendales dancer, and motivational speaker Matt Foley. Arguably the golden era of SNL, Farley shone alongside other SNL stars like Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and David Spade, all of whom would go on to do bigger things. Farley himself would also dabble into acting, starring in films such as Tommy Boy, Airheads, and was even the original lead in Shrek prior to his death. Before his tragic passing in 1997, Farley was set to play silent film star Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle in a biopic.

Paul Walter Hauser Is Bracing Himself for an Intense Role

Image via IFC Films

The narrative arc of the biopic is expected to have Hauser mirror the comedic genius that was Farley and also portray the lesser-known personal struggles that defined Farley's private life as he battled with weight issues and drug addiction. Speaking on Jake's Takes, he acknowledged he was gearing up to take on the role armed with the knowledge that interpreting his on-screen persona was the easy bit. He also revealed he was yet to commence preparation for the role because he knows how "psychologically intense" playing Farley would be. According to him, he’d rather hold off preparation until two or three months to the official production start date.

The project has received the blessing of the Farley family, underscoring its commitment to an authentic and respectful portrayal of the comedian's life. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the project.