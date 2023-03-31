Though he is considered by many to be one of the premiere funnymen of his generation, the film career of SNL legend Chris Farley was sadly short-lived. Sure, Farley popped up in memorably demented cameos in comedy vehicles headlined by his Saturday Night Live pals: he was especially memorable as a misanthropic bus driver in his pal Adam Sandler’s breakout film, Billy Madison, and the same is true of Farley's work as a depraved, nose-less bartender in the Norm MacDonald-starring, Bob Saget-directed Dirty Work.

All that said, Farley’s stint as a leading man was brief and, ultimately, somewhat scattered. There is a slow, gradual depreciation in terms of quality in the Farley star vehicles of the ’90s; from the spirited, albeit sophomoric buffoonery of Black Sheep to the dire, laugh-free dead zone of the soggy Almost Heroes, the latter of which was inexplicably directed by Best in Show comedy genius Christopher Guest. Farley, as we all know, met a tragic and untimely end, his death rendered all the more senseless by the fact that so many people seemed to truly love him. As for Farley's film career, it felt like the man was just getting started: it’s well-known at this point that Farley was the original choice to play Shrek, everyone’s favorite grumpy, green ogre; he was even considering a dramatic turn as disgraced comic Fatty Arbuckle in the years before his passing.

RELATED: Chris Farley’s Self-Deprecating Humor Is What Makes Him Popular 25 Years After His Death

'Tommy Boy' Established Chris Farley as a Movie Star

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Knowing all this makes it that much easier to appreciate Tommy Boy, Farley’s raucous, pure-hearted comedy classic that cemented him as a movie star and a serious commercial draw. To date, Tommy Boy remains Farley’s only perfect comedy vehicle, mostly because it leans hard on the clownish iconography that made him a star during his Second City tenure: the movie showcases Farley's overwhelmingly physical energy, his shamelessness, his effortlessness with pratfalls, and above all else, the sense of sweetness that made the Wisconsin native so much more than a John Belushi clone. Yet, there is another reason that Tommy Boy has endured nearly 30 years after its theatrical release: it is the only film that Chris Farley ever gave us that had something to say about who he was as a human being.

Of course, it didn’t start out that way. SNL players in the 90s often came to the show with one goal: to achieve enough success that they were given their own Hollywood movie (hey, it worked for Eddie Murphy). Lorne Michaels, oddball visionary that he is, had the brilliant idea that the brotherly bickering that Farley and SNL castmate David Spade became famous for during rehearsals and read-throughs was enough to build a comedy feature around. Saturday Night Live writer Fred Wolf, who would go on to write Joe Dirt and Grown-Ups, was brought in to do an uncredited polish on a script penned by fellow SNL scribes Bonnie and Terry Turner.

Tommy Boy was originally called "Rocky Road," then "Billy The Third: A Midwestern," though the filmmakers had to alter that last title due to its similarity to Adam Sandler's Billy Madison, which was released the same year. Farley's first star vehicle was then rushed into principal photography, with then-novice director Peter Segal (who would later go on to direct the likes of The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps and 50 First Dates) at the helm. The rest, as they say, is history.

What Is 'Tommy Boy' About?

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Like Farley himself, the hero of Tommy Boy, Tommy Callahan III, is a fun-loving, self-destructive, rugby-playing party animal who can’t enter a room without turning it inside out. He makes the people around him laugh convulsively, even if it was too often at his own expense. Tommy Boy is also steeped in the All-American Midwestern milieu that Farley grew up in, with its folksy longtime inhabitants, unbothered country roads, and humble greasy spoon diners. Farley’s affinity for messing with David Spade also found its way into the shoot: the famous “fat-guy-in-a-little-coat” bit was one that Farley used to practice on writers during his time at SNL, and the duo’s tendency to snipe at each other in a (mostly) good-natured fashion ended up informing the prickly interpersonal dynamic that exists between Farley’s well-meaning, inept doofus and Spade’s snide, sarcastic second banana character, Richard Hayden.

Unsurprisingly, Tommy Boy's most revealing autobiographical flourish is rooted in what could easily be construed as the most personal element of this particular story. We refer, of course, to the deep, unwavering familial love and unabashed adoration that sweet Tommy has for his successful businessman father, “Big Tom" Callahan, who is played in a gruff, loving, larger-than-life performance by veteran actor Brian Dennehy.

How 'Tommy Boy' Mirrors Chris Farley's Personal Life

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Anyone who knows anything about Chris Farley knows that he worshipped his father – who, come to think of it, was also named Tom. Tom Farley Sr. (Chris is survived by his three brothers, John, Kevin, and Tom Jr.) was the president of an oil company, much in the same manner that “Big Tom” Callahan runs a family auto parts business. Farley and his father were incredibly close, with family members claiming that the older Farley had a considerable “influence” over his son. It is a curious thing, to build a goofy slapstick comedy around something as specific and affecting as the bond between a father and a son – which makes it all the more devastating when Big Tom suddenly passes away mid-movie, his loss haunting the otherwise bright edges of the story like a ghost (the real Tom Farley outlived his famous son, passing away in 1999).

While Farley’s later vehicles suffer from a less personal touch and an overabundance of vulgar humor (the not-unfunny Black Sheep reprises the Farley/Spade dynamic to slightly diminishing returns, while the mostly baffling Beverly Hills Ninja shoehorns Farley’s bull-in-a-China-shop persona into a mostly inert Hollywood action-comedy), Tommy Boy remains, in its own way, entirely pure. Farley mostly felt comfortable expressing himself by making other people laugh, but Tommy Boy is much more than Chris Farley’s funniest movie. It’s the closest thing we ever got to a personal statement from the late comedy trailblazer.