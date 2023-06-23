Chris Hemsworth's latest project, the action-packed sequel to the popular film Extraction on Netflix, had its summer release this past weekend. Amidst the annual plethora of blockbusters slated for the season, Extraction 2 was one of many anticipated works Netflix streamers were eager to get their hands on.

The last decade has seen Chris Hemsworth become a Hollywood success, boosted particularly by his many reprisals of the formidable God of Thunder. His portrayal of the relentless Tyler Rake marks him as successful an action star as ever. Rotten Tomatoes sweeps through Hemsworth's filmography to provide ratings for the best of the actor's performances.

10 'Extraction' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Tomatometer: 67%

One of Netflix's most memorable original films comes in the form of the action-packed Extraction, featuring Hemsworth as a black market mercenary. When young Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) is kidnapped by a rival of his father's, the incarcerated drug lord conscripts Hemsworth's Rake to extract his son.

The action-thriller flaunts captivating fights, explosions, and tension at nearly every turn. Some criticisms lament the loss of character connection to the violence. Nevertheless, the movie is noted for its amazing stunt work, fight choreography, and veteran Hemsworth's acting throughout the film.

9 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Tomatometer: 76%

It may be the least popular Avengers movie, but there is no universe in whichAge of Ultron does not still qualify as a success. The sequel to the explosive first team-up, Age of Ultron follows the heroes as they grapple with the weight of continuing to protect Earth amidst growing threats and their own crippling doubts.

Thor's role is less prominent here, given that Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) and his demons bring the titular villain to life. However, the Norse god's actions and his own woes set up essential plot points for the rest of the Infinity Saga. Thor seeks to know what exactly has been causing the increased presence of cosmic threats, discovering that the legendary Infinity Stones have come into play. Captivating as any Marvel installment proves to be, Age of Ultron is another one of Hemsworth's cinematic successes.

8 'Extraction 2' (2023)

Image via Netflix

Tomatometer: 77%

The sequel to Extraction features, if possible, even more action that the first thriller. A resurrected Rake returns to the field to save his sister-in-law (Tinatin Dalakishvili) and her children. Helping them escape from her husband's prison and murderous gang, Rake pulls his extended family through bullets and ambushes to see them to hard-earned safety.

With reviews still coming in, ratings are no doubt subject to change. Initial viewings, however, provide audiences with a fast-paced adventure that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Topped with a cliffhanger promising more explosions to come, Hemsworth's latest project proudly joins the ranks of his filmography.

7 'Thor' (2011)

Image via Marvel Studios

Tomatometer: 77%

In the early days of the MCU's climb to fame, both Thor's villain and hero were roles given to actors few had heard of. Over a decade later, TomHiddleston and Chris Hemsworth are as famous as their respective characters Loki and Thor.

Thor sees the arrogant titular hero cast down to Midgard with no weapons or allies. The greedy God of Mischief enterprises to fill the role of heir, nearly killing Thor to do so. The first Thor film has become an MCU classic that jump-started Hemsworth's still-growing career in the film industry.

6 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

Tomatometer: 85%

Marking the ten-year anniversary of the MCU's start with Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War, one of the most rewatchable Marvel movies, wastes no time jumping into its harrowing story. Picking up where Thor: Ragnarök left off, the film opens with Thor and the slaughtered Asgardians at the mercy of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his disciples.

The remainder of the film follows the Avengers, broken up after the events of Captain America: Civil War, as they struggle and fail to stop Thanos from gathering the Infinity Stones to destroy half the universe. Hemsworth carries his humor from Ragnarök, but expertly conveys the overbearing weight of Thor's extensive losses. Sealed with a cliffhanger that left audiences in shock for a year, Avengers: Infinity War remains one of the best cinematic works in pop culture, aided by Hemsworth and his electric performance.

5 'Rush' (2013)

Tomatometer: 88%

Breaking the mold of his buff action hero role, Hemsworth stars alongside Daniel Brühl in this sports drama and racing thriller. Based on the true story of two rivals, Brühl becomes rich Niki Lauda and Hemsworth portrays playboy James Hunt, each driven to success by watching the achievements obtained by the other.

When Lauda nearly loses his life, Hunt blames himself for pushing the racer to drive in poor conditions. Lauda's recovery and Hunt's eventual victories leads to an ending where the unofficial rivals part on good terms. Praised for the tense racing sequences and stellar performances from the main duo, Rush adds a different but no-less acclaimed work in Hemsworth's film history.

4 'The Avengers' (2012)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Tomatometer: 91%

The Avengers is Marvel's first foray into what would become cinematic gospel for superhero team-ups. Thor, Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Iron Man, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) band together to stop Loki from conquering Earth. Assembled by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who will be isolated from his 'super friends' in the upcoming Secret Invasion series, the Avengers must put aside their differences in order to be the heroes the world needs.

Hemsworth plays as vital a role as the other members of the original six, bringing not only otherworldly power to the table but also the villain responsible for the heroes' alliance. Thor scratches the surface of his complicated relationship with Loki in this film, while also building the foundations of family the Avengers find in each other as the MCU grows. The start of an era, The Avengers is not only one of Hemsworth's best works, but one of Marvel's as well.

3 'Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

Image via Lionsgate

Tomatometer: 92%

The gripping horror/comedy isolated five college students in a titular cabin, pitting them against each other and the supernatural in a gruesome game of survival. The trip is orchestrated by indifferent scientists intending to ritually sacrifice these kids in order to prevent an apocalypse.

Hemsworth plays one of the five metaphorical pawns on the chess board, spending the latter half of his screen time fighting off zombies and until his eventual and inevitable death. This horror film allows Hemsworth to dabble in a different genre, while still featuring the heart-racing action that defines the majority of his resume.

2 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Image via Marvel Studios

Tomatometer: 93%

The third installment in Thor's trilogy was a breath of fresh air to audiences and actors alike. Director Taika Waititi took Thor's hammer and smashed the character's normal disposition (and the weapon itself) to pieces. Faced with a secret evil sister and the Nordic end-of-days, Ragnarök dives into the MCU's better backdrop of space in a thrilling new adventure.

The typically brooding and formal Thor explores the depths of hilarity and unscripted moments throughout the film, allowing the actor to branch out from the type-cast and revive the character. A wild space odyssey bursting with color and humor, Ragnarök staked its claim in both Marvel and Hemsworth's cinematic books.

1 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Image via Marvel Studios

Tomatometer: 94%

Avengers: Endgame defined a generation of movies, reigning as one of the biggest in cinematic history. The epic conclusion to the decade-long Infinity Saga takes fans on a harrowing journey alongside their favorite characters as they journey through time to avenge the fallen half of the universe.

Hemsworth returns as the mighty Thor, but he is not quite the same god of thunder audiences know. Plagued by guilt over the loss of half the universe, Thor buries himself in drink and denial, and excellent humor. In the jaw-dropping final battle, however, Thor proves to be as formidable as ever, further solidifying Hemsworth as the worthy embodiment of the legendary Thor.

