After starring in one of the most talked-about movies of 2024 due to its lackluster box office performance, one Marvel star has officially signed on for a new project. A new report from Deadline revealed two crucial legs of information; firstly, Chris Hemsworth will star in and produce the upcoming film The Corsair Code with a story from Jonathan Tropper, and second, Apple Original Films has acquired the rights to the movie, meaning The Corsair Code will more than likely premiere in theaters before arriving on Apple TV+ months later. Look at previous films such as Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, each of which were Apple Original Films that had standard theatrical runs before making their debut on Apple TV+ afterward.

The Corsair Code is described as a high-octane, sci-fi mystery adventure, but specific plot details about the film are being kept under wraps. Hemsworth is the only one confirmed to star in the movie at this time, with additional casting ongoing. Tropper will write the script for The Corsair Code, and his previous credits include the HBO original series Warrior, several episodes of the Jason Momoa-led Apple TV+ series See, and The Adam Project, the time-traveling sci-fi epic starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy. Tropper is no stranger to writing for big-time stars, and The Corsair Code will be another chance for him to prove himself to be a formidable scribe.

What Has Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth Been in Lately?

Hemsworth will always be synonymous with playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Australian actor has really branched out these last few years since Avengers: Endgame. His aforementioned film with box office woes, Furiosa, was still lauded by critics and general audiences alike, registering a score of 90% from the former and 89% from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes. He also teamed up with the Russo Brothers for both Extraction movies, with a third currently in the works and expected to hit Netflix sometime in the next few years. Hemsworth will be seen next in the animated film Transformers One, where he'll lend his voice along with his Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson, and other talented performances, including Jon Hamm and Laurence Fishburne.

The Corsair Code does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch Hemsworth's most recent performance as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder, now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

