While his most recent film is struggling to make waves at the box office, one Furiosa star has officially set his sights on his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Chris Hemsworth, who plays the feature villain Dementus in the Mad Max prequel, will star in the upcoming Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie. The end of 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts laid the groundwork for a crossover when Anthony Ramos' Noah Diaz was handed a G.I. Joe card by Michael Kelly's Agent Burke. This will be Hemsworth's second outing in the Transformers franchise, as he's set to voice Optimus Prime alongside Brian Tyree Henry and his former Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming animated film, Transformers One.

It's been an interesting few years for Hemsworth as one of the few Infinity Saga stars to don the cape following the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. He reprised his role in the 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder, which was regarded as one of the most anticipated projects in the post-Endgame era which failed to live up to expectations. The fourth Thor movie lands at a 63% score from critics accompanied by a slightly higher 73% rating from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, but even Hemsworth himself came out recently to admit he perhaps got a little carried away with the silliness of his performance in Love and Thunder.

What Else Is Chris Hemsworth Starring In?

Hemsworth will next appear in the aforementioned animated film, Transformers One, which is set to premiere exclusively in theaters on September 20, 2024. Other than lending his voice for Optimus Prime, the Thor star also has several exciting projects in the works, including the third film in his partnership with Anthony and Joe Russo, Extraction 3, as well as the recently revealed Crime 101 adaptation which he'll star in alongside another former Marvel cohort, Mark Ruffalo.

Even outside the Marvel universe, Hemsworth has stayed busy throughout his career, and the actor is showing no signs of slowing down. Hemsworth has diversified his roles of late, starring alongside Miles Teller in the psychological thriller Spiderhead for Netflix, and he also stepped into the Men in Black Universe for the 2019 film International, which features an impressive ensemble cast of Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rebecca Ferguson.T

he untitled Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and catch Hemsworth in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, now playing in theaters.

