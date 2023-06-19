The Cabin in the Woods (2011), directed by Drew Goddard, is a sharp horror-comedy movie with a brilliant twist. Offering a slick commentary on recognizable horror tropes and subgenres, it parodies typical horror elements from the isolated cabin to the classic jump scare and also underscores tired horror movie archetypes like the "dumb blonde" and the "jock". One such trope that it employs to expertly dissect the genre is the horror movie rule that almost all the characters must die. These routine killings include that of Chris Hemsworth's character, which resulted in the funniest thing that's ever happened in a horror movie due to its perfect comedic timing.

What Is 'The Cabin in the Woods' About?

The Cabin in the Woods begins with a group of college friends who are embarking on a vacation to a remote cabin (in the woods, of course). Early on, the usual horror archetypes are introduced but instantly subverted. The athletic "jock" Curt (Hemsworth) with the attractive girlfriend undermines his stereotype by engaging with academic reading material. The protagonist Dana (Kristen Connolly) appears to be a "final girl" due to her reserved and thoughtful tendencies, however, she is not sexually inexperienced, which is a final girl requirement. The film is also quick to establish classic horror clichés and tropes, including the foreboding loss of GPS signal en route, and the suspicious "harbinger" character who delivers a chilling warning.

As the film progresses, it continues to deconstruct horror lore in increasingly imaginative ways. Playing with the viewer's expectations, it is purposely kept unclear whether the movie will fit the subgenre of slasher (abandoned cabin in the woods), paranormal (creepy objects found in said cabin), or zombie (zombies proceed to attack the group). The film also toys with the psychological horror subgenre; the first big reveal during the movie is that the group is constantly being monitored by a shady organization via hidden cameras. Mirroring the film's meta experimentation with the genre, the organization has orchestrated the friends' upcoming sacrifice, manipulating their behavior via chemicals, and engineering the elaborate horror setting, complete with real deaths as punishment for committing horror movie sins. The sins in question consist of hedonistic behavior, recklessness, and ignoring the warning signs, as a nod to the usual horror rule book. It was one death in particular, though, that stood out as being undeniably hilarious (this being a horror-comedy, after all).

Chris Hemsworth's Death Scene Is Outrageously Funny

At around the halfway mark, The Cabin in the Woods is in full horror swing: blonde archetype representative Jules (Anna Hutchison) gets beheaded by zombies in a typically gory way, followed by stoner archetype representative Marty (Fran Kranz) being dragged off by the undead. But one such gruesome scene which stands out is Curt's, enacted with precision by Hemsworth. Informed by the grief of his girlfriend's recent death, and motivated by the heroic intention to save the remaining survivors, he delivers a heartfelt speech as he prepares to jump the ravine by motorcycle to send for help. Speaking earnestly to Dana and Holden (Jesse Williams), the scene's tension builds with the increasing hope of salvation and the brilliance of Curt's selfless bravery, matched by a rising musical score reinforcing the moment's wholehearted optimism.

This perfectly constructed anticipation is then hilariously obliterated by Curt's sudden demise. Crashing full speed into an invisible force field, the preceding emotion falls completely flat, with Curt's blunt collision with the barrier vanquishing all the tender emotion leading up to it. His demise is also brutally lengthened, whereby he limply bounces down the force field, requiring the viewer's attention to linger on the bleakly humorous moment which is echoed in Dana's scream of anguish. Chris Hemsworth's unceremonious death as Curt serves to satirize how mechanical and uninspired modern horror movies can be. Regardless of the emotional preparation, and the heartfelt connection he shares with Dana beforehand, he is still killed off. Also reflecting the movie's multi-layered approach, Curt's abrupt death foreshadows the film's final shock twist.

Why Is Curt's Death So Comedic?

The big final reveal of The Cabin in the Woods is that the company overseeing these murders is doing so to appease unforgiving ancient gods, who need to be placated with cliché horror movie deaths, or else they'll bring ruin to the world. Their uncaring demand, alongside Curt's humorously jarring death, satirizes how horror movies can be unimaginatively formulaic, painting characters in broad strokes as symbolized by the organization's puppetry, whereas in the real world, human beings cannot be reduced to simplistic types. The organization's ruthless attitude towards human life comes back with a vengeance, when Dana triumphantly unleashes their own monstrous creations on them, resulting in a scene of pure karmic mayhem. Without this or Curt's death, the film would not underscore the ridiculousness that the horror genre is sometimes reduced to — even if they're still enjoyable with it.