Chris Hemsworth might be most well-known as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he is also part of a budding action film franchise Extraction at Netflix as the lead character, Tyler Rake. The first film that debuted back in 2020 gained attention due to its high-octane action and set pieces, something that its upcoming sequel, Extraction 2, is trying to surpass. When it comes to the process of filming these action-packed moments, Hemsworth recently talked about how he finds the making of these sequences "so satisfying" in Extraction compared to Marvel.

Hemsworth and the film's director Sam Hargrave were interviewed by Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming follow-up to the 2020 action film, during which Hemsworth spoke on how much he enjoyed working with all the different departments to actually bring these action set pieces to life. He compares the process to a Marvel film by saying that Extraction's more grounded world means that the action that they want to put in the movie need to be physically done instead of relying on CGI. "There's something so satisfying about that," he explains. "Not to take anything away from the special-effects-filled sort of Marvel film, but you have a lot of help in post-production there. Obviously, I can't fly, so they help me through that. Whereas in this film, the action is grounded in reality, and so much of it is on camera. So, it's a different energy, and the preparation is a lot more extensive."

We have seen a few of these stunts that will be on display in the film thanks to a behind-the-scenes featurette that was released earlier this year in September, which included a prison break, car crashes, and explosions. "We've got fist fights, car chases, explosions, trains, helicopters," said Hargrave. "It's like an action fan's fantasy come to life. At least it was for us action designers." The most notable of these action scenes that we have seen was the landing of a helicopter on a moving train, which was all done practically. "I will never forget standing underneath that helicopter," the director says. "I was our camera operator for that moment, so I was filming. I could reach out with my hand, and I could have high-fived our pilot. It was amazing." Hemsworth added, "Probably the most intense part was not so much the exhaustion levels, but just the sheer terror of all the things that could have gone wrong, but thankfully didn't."

What We Know About Extraction 2

Extraction is based on Ande Parks' graphic novel Ciudad from 2014. Netflix's film adaptation from 2020 saw Hemsworth play Tyler Rake, a former Australian special forces operator turned mercenary that is tasked with saving the son of a crime lord who is kidnapped. The new film picks up after Rake survives his apparent death at the end of the first film with the finer details of the upcoming plot being kept fairly under wraps, though Hargrave did give a bit of tease in this EW interview. "It's an escape mission. But it's bigger, badder, more deadly, and more dangerous than anything we've seen Rake go through." Hargrave, who made his feature film directorial debut with the first film returns behind the camera in the sequel with Joe Russo once again penning the script. Joe and his brother Anthony Russo will also be producing the film through their AGBO production company. Hemsworth will also serve as a producer along with starring in the film.

Extraction 2 is set to release in 2023. You can check out the new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming sequel down below.