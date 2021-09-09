Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for Netflix's Extraction sequel, and his latest Instagram video shows the intense workout he's completing to get into top shape. A sequel was greenlit for Extraction back in May of 2020, and as evidenced by Hemsworth starting trianing, filming set to begin relatively soon. If this workout is any indication, Hemsworth and producers Joe and Anthony Russo are planning an action-packed and intense film for the streaming service.

The workout sees Hemsworth focusing on various areas of his body, with a 3-minute boxing session serving as his introductory cardio. He then works out the rest of his body through squats, push-ups, and other high-intensity exercises. It's noted that he goes through this four times, and quite honestly it's hard to not feel winded after watching the video once through. Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, and Jake Gyllenhaal all lended their voices to the post in the comments section, noting the beast that Hemsworth has proven himself to be onscreen.

Related: Watch: Russo Brothers Go In-Depth on 'Cherry,' Netflix's 'Extraction' Sequel, Chadwick Boseman & More in 45-Minute Panel

While the exercises are fun (and a bit tiring) to watch, they don't really offer any insight into Extraction 2. A good deal has been reported for the second film, which will see Sam Hargrave return to the director's chair. Hargrave is working closely alongside Joe Russo (who wrote the script) to develop fun and inventive action that's unlike anything that has been captured through film before. It almost seems cliché at this point to note that a sequel (let alone action films in general) should up the ante, but there are many over the years that fail to deliver something new and unique apart from the original. Hargrave seems to understand audiences' expectations, previously noting:

"It is the difficult thing, right? But the beauty of all these different, great action films is they challenge filmmakers — myself included — to raise the bar. Like, how are we going to raise the bar when there's a lot of movies that have come out. Even since Extraction, a lot of movies have come out and been pushing the envelope and we gotta push back. We gotta keep elevating the level of action."

Cameras are expected to begin rolling for Extraction 2 shortly. Production was recently moved from Hemsworth's native Australia to Prague, Czech Republic amidst concerns over COVID-19. Given that Extraction became the most-watched original film for Netflix upon its initial release, the Russos and Hargrave are looking to expand on the franchise potential. Specifically, the team is looking explore international markets in the sequel, develop spin-off films for fan favorite characters, and dig into the potential of the franchise, akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Keep Reading: Here's When 'Extraction 2' Starts Filming and What to Expect from Further Installments in the Franchise

Share Share Tweet Email

The 9 Best 'Kids in the Hall' Sketches, Ranked by Head-Crushingness You know, it just goes to show that in this society, the people who look so-called normal are quite often the real freaks.

Read Next