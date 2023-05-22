Extraction 2 is already promising the up the ante in a major way from its predecessor, and if its star Chris Hemsworth has his way, this is just the start of Tyler Rake's ongoing adventures. After the initial surprise of the first film becoming such a colossal success in Netflix's Top 10 lists, a sequel was inevitable, and it looks like that film will end up being the first of many.

Hemsworth stars as Rake, an extraction expert, a special forces operator and a mercenary with a penchant for headshots, and the idea of building a legacy for himself outside of his Marvel Cinematic Universe exploits appeals enormously to the Australian star, with a more "grounded" approach to his filmmaking the key to his desire for more Rake.

"I love it," said Hemsworth in an interview with Total Film magazine. "I love playing the character. I love this world. I love having something else outside of Marvel that’s amassed a bit of a following, something more in the real world. I honestly feel like we made a better film than the first one. That’s rare in the franchise world. We’d be remiss not to have a crack at another one."

Where Next for Tyler Rake?

Director Sam Hargrave was inclined to agree that the potential for the franchise to grow beyond the initial two films was clearly evident based on response and reaction so far. With Rake, Hemsworth clearly has a character that he can continue to play for years to come that can exist and mature in a more realistic way than the God of Thunder.

"There is so much room for this franchise to expand and places where it can go. I’m excited about what that next adventure for Tyler Rake could be. We’ll see how this one does. We’ll see how people feel and respond. And if the world is craving another Tyler Rake adventure, I think it’d be something I’d be interested in seeing put up on screen. I have an idea, but I won’t give it away here…"

Extraction 2 is once again directed by Hargrave, with a screenplay by Joe Russo. Aside from Hemsworth, the cast also features Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Adam Bessa (Mosul), Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow), Tinatin Dalakishvili (The Undeclared War), Andro Jafaridze, Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili and Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick).

Netflix premieres Extraction 2 on June 16. You can watch the trailer below: