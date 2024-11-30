Chris Hemsworth is a truly great actor who has unfortunately struggled to find an audience for the work that he has done outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although Hemsworth turned in excellent performances in films such as Rush, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Bad Times at the El Royale, they all were met with underwhelming box office totals. Additionally, he has failed to launch standalone franchises with MIB International, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, and Transformers One.

However, Hemsworth did end up becoming a streaming sensation when he starred in the Netflix action thriller Extraction, which was written and produced by Anthony and Joe Russo. Although Hemsworth’s performance resonated strongly enough that Extraction 2 became an even bigger hit, the Russo brothers almost directed a version of Extraction that would have starred Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson Almost Played Tyler Rake

The Russo brothers originally planned to adapt the graphic novel Ciudad in 2012 after they spent years directing various sitcoms, including Arrested Development and Community. Johnson was attached to star at a point when he was peaking as a movie star thanks to the positive response to his performance in Fast Five. However, the project was ultimately set aside when the Russo brothers were hired by Marvel Studios to direct Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The Russo brothers retained their roles as producers and writers when the project became the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, a veteran stunt coordinator who had worked on several MCU films. Johnson had become too busy with other projects, as he was among the most in-demand actors at the time. The project was initially titled Dhaka, with Hemsworth announced as Johnson’s replacement.

Hiring Hargrave to direct Extraction is one of the primary reasons the film became a success, as having a filmmaker well-versed in the art of stunt work made for a thrilling action spectacle that drew comparisons to the John Wick franchise. Although the four Russo brothers' installments within the MCU are generally regarded to be some of the greatest comic book films of all time, their subsequent projects have been rather disappointing; Cherry was a disappointing attempt at a prestige drama that completely jumbled its tone, and The Gray Man felt like a tired reiteration of spy movie clichés that didn’t have much originality. Extraction and its sequel did get criticized for their bland writing, as the Russos were still responsible for the screenplay; however, the general consensus seemed to be that Hargrave’s directorial vision was enough to forgive some of the dull moments.

Chris Hemsworth Was the Right Choice for ‘Extraction'​​​​​

Hemsworth’s dedication to the Extraction franchise is the primary reason why it succeeded, as much of the film’s marketing campaign was spent detailing the extensive efforts that he took to prepare for the stunts. Although Extraction doesn’t offer anything wholly original when it comes to its narrative, the fact that both the director and star seemed intent on making the fights as authentic as possible differentiated it from many of the other action thrillers released by Netflix, including The Gray Man. Although Johnson also has a fair amount of experience in action films, it seems unlikely that he would have been willing to show the same degree of vulnerability as Hemsworth did; Johnson notoriously has a stipulation within his contracts that prevents him from losing any fights, which has significantly affected the quality of some of his more recent films.

Hemsworth had the gravity needed to pull off the role of Tyler Rake — a grieving father who is mourning the loss of his son. Hemsworth has proven to have a great sense of humor in the past, but he was able to show his more dramatic capabilities in a role that didn’t feel entirely derivative of his work in the Thor franchise. Johnson has not shown the same degree of sensitivity, as the majority of his action films have had a great deal of superficiality. Johnson is in a strange moment in his career where he must determine where to go after the disastrous response to Red One, but Hemsworth managed to turn Extraction into a win for Netflix.

Extraction is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

