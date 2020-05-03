Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans for Watching ‘Extraction’: “We Are So Blown Away”

Over the weekend, Extraction star Chris Hemsworth shared a sweet thank-you video for fans of his recent Netflix action movie. Directed by Sam Hargrave and co-produced/written by Joe Russo (both of whom Hemsworth also worked alongside on Avengers: Endgame), Extraction has quickly become one of the buzziest and possibly biggest releases for the streaming giant yet.

Given Extraction‘s success since its April 24 release, Hemsworth seemingly felt compelled to thank all of his fans and viewers who helped propel his new movie to its big win. Hemsworth shared his thank-you video from his home gym on Instagram on Saturday. His message began with, “Hey, what’s up, guys? Hope you’re doing well. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction,” and went on to hint at the success of the movie, which Netflix also commented on earlier this week by revealing that apparently around 90 million households have tuned in for Extraction. Of course, we should always take Netflix metrics with a grain of salt, but 90 million of anything ain’t half bad. On this, Hemsworth said, “You’ve made it the number one film on the planet right now, and it looks like it’s going to be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing.”

The Extraction star concluded the thank-you segment of his video by saying, “We are blown away by the response and the support. On behalf of myself, the Russo Brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so so much. We love you guys.”

Then, Hemsworth briefly touched on the one question many fans need answered ASAP: Will there be an Extraction sequel or prequel? Will he return as Tyler Rake if a sequel or prequel were to happen? To this, Hemsworth played it coy and ended the video by teasing, “There’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows. But with this amount of support, it’s something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into.”

Watch Chris Hemsworth’s sweet thank-you video for Extraction fans below. For more Extraction goodness, check out our ending explainer as well as intriguing, in-depth interviews with director Sam Hargrave and co-producer/writer Joe Russo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_tBbYgpqdU/