Watch: Chris Hemsworth Reveals How They Pulled Off a Wild Oner in Netflix Movie ‘Extraction’

Ahead of its late April premiere on Netflix, action-packing pic Extraction is getting a good, old-fashioned preview from its star, Chris Hemsworth, and its director, Sam Hargrave.

Hemsworth and Hargrave take you behind the scenes on filming one of the most intense, action-packed sequences in Extraction over the course of two minutes as they explain how they filmed said sequence to look like it was done in one take. Of course, the pair spill the beans right up front the sequence is actually a few different takes quickly cut together to look like one shot, but even when you see the preview of it going down during the movie, it’s hard to tell there’s any cuts at all. What’s especially exciting about this making-of featurette is seeing the behind-the-scenes footage of Hargrave, an experienced stuntman whose past credits include Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War, strapped to the front of a car while holding a camera in order to get the shot he wants for the sequence. If ever there was something to reassure you Extraction is going to blow the doors off the one-shot take and turn it into something you’ve never seen before, this footage is it.

Hemsworth takes the lead in Extraction, which tells the story of Tyler Rake, a mercenary-for-hire who signs on to rescue the son of an international crime lord. As this making-of featurette teases, Tyler’s mission is anything but smooth as he and his charge, Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), must fight their way out from the men who want to kill them.

Extraction arrives on Netflix on Friday, April 24. Check out the complete making of video below. For more, check out our roundup of the best new movies coming to Netflix in April.