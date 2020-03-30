Chris Hemsworth Is Front and Center on the Poster for Netflix’s ‘Extraction’

Netflix has unveiled the moody, tense new poster for the upcoming feature Extraction. The action-packed flick stars Chris Hemsworth as a black market mercenary about to embark on his most dangerous mission yet.

Hemsworth is putting on his best brooding face for the Extraction poster as the film’s hero, Tyler Rake. Putting Hemsworth front and center, the poster also teases the movie’s action as a shoot-out rages on in the background. This intense new poster does a good job of previewing the plot of Extraction, which goes a little something like this:

“Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.”

If anything, this poster echoes previous comments Hemsworth has made about the kind of man Tyler Rake will be seen as. Speaking to USA Today for an in-depth interview, Hemsworth hinted at his character’s arc: “He’s come to terms with the fact that his number could be up any second. The innocence and purity from this young kid reminds him that there’s still more to do on Earth before he departs.”

Extraction is bringing together lots of top-tier talent. Hemsworth leads a cast which includes David Harbour (Hellboy), Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson), Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal. Extraction is directed by Sam Hargrave, known best for his stunt work on MCU films including Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War. Hargrave is making his feature-length directorial debut with this Netflix original. Hemsworth serves as a co-producer on Extraction, alongside fellow MCU alums Joe and Anthony Russo, Mike LaRocca (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), Atomic Blonde producers Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin.

Extraction arrives on Netflix on April 24. Check out the poster below. For more, be sure to check out some of the action-packed images from the Extraction set.