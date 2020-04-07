Chris Hemsworth Shows No Mercy in First Trailer for Netflix Actioner ‘Extraction’

Netflix has released the first trailer for the original action film Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth as a black market mercenary hired for one of his toughest missions yet.

As evidenced in the trailer, Extraction is an action-focused movie as well follow Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a black market mercenary hired to rescue the son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of an international crime lord who has been kidnapped. As Rake and the young boy make their way through a shady underworld filled with weapons dealers and drug traffickers, the two will be forever changed by what they encounter.

Extraction has action movie street cred, with the producing team including Hemsworth, Joe and Anthony Russo, Mike LaRocca (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), and Atomic Blonde producers Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin. In the director’s chair is Sam Hargrave, who is best known for his stunt work on MCU features including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. As if that wasn’t enough, the script hails from Joe Russo himself, so this is very much an MCU family affair. As far as the Extraction cast in concerned, Hemsworth and Jaiswal are joined by David Harbour, Derek Luke, and Golshifteh Farahani.

This movie looks pretty good! There’s certainly a Lone Wolf and Cub vibe to the entire ordeal, as that particular story has been mined for decades—most recently in the form of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Indeed, I can already see the Mandalorian memes for this one, as the similarities are striking based on this trailer alone: reluctant killing machine is tasked with transporting a young kid, then grows to care for the kid despite his best efforts.

What really makes this one seem interesting, though, is how bruised and bloodied Hemsworth’s character appears. There’s something to be said for action heroes who are vulnerable, who hurt when they get hit (see: John McClane, Indiana Jones), and that appears to be the track that Extraction takes. And with someone like Chris Hemsworth in the lead role, who isn’t threatened by looking goofy or out of his depth, this one is in good hands.

Check out the Extraction trailer below. The film arrives on Netflix on Friday, April 24th. For more, here’s the complete list of everything new coming to Netflix in April and check out our list of the best action movies on Netflix right now.