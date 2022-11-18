After over a decade of service to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the longest-serving Avenger remaining thinks it might soon be time to hang up the cape, the magic hammer and the axe forged from the heart of a dying star. Chris Hemsworth has told Vanity Fair that, after four standalone films as the God of Thunder, he might soon be calling time on his role as Thor, saying:

“I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know — am I at that stage? Who knows?”

Hemsworth admitted that, in order for him to leave his family for filming, it would need to be a "positive experience" - however, he did add that would be "completely open" to another Thor film with Taika Waititi if there was "something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world. I’ve always loved the experience. I’ve been very thankful I’ve been able to do something different each time."

He went on to add:

“Now, if something’s going to pull me away from my family and my kids, it’s got to be a positive, constructive, collaborative experience. I shot with George Miller on the new prequel to ‘Fury Road’ [‘Furiosa’], part of the ‘Mad Max’ saga, and I said to my agent, ‘That’s where I want to spend my work hours; with someone who is kind and collaborative and interesting.'”

The climax to Thor: Love & Thunder, which released over the summer, did feature the note at the end of the credits detailing that "Thor will return" - something that surprised both star and director. However, given Marvel's propensity for multiversal shenanigans, Thor doesn't ever have to mean Hemsworth. The Disney+ show, Loki, introduced the concept of alternate Lokis across the multiverse, including Kid Loki. With the end to Love & Thunder featuring a passing of the torch, in a manner of speaking, to Thor's newly-adopted daughter, Love (played by Hemsworth's daughter, India), the future seems both murky and clear in the same instance.

Marvel is now beginning to transition to younger characters, ahead of a move to Phases 5 and 6. Peter Parker, once the kid of the group, is starting to look like a wizened veteran at this point. Who's to say we won't be getting a teenage Prince of Asgard any time soon?

In the meantime, should audiences see Hemsworth return to the role, let's hope they appreciate the remaining time he will dedicate to Thor.