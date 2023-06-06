Chris Hemsworth is a world-wide superstar thanks to his spectacular turn as Thor, the Norse God of Thunder in Marvel's Cinematic Universe. Since his debut as the thunderous superhero in 2011's Thor, the Australian actor has reprized his role in a further three solo films and been a regular member in the Avengers team-up movies. Now, the actor has revealed to GQ Magazine the details of a far more villainous role in the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa.

Furiosa sees Anya Taylor-Joy step into the role inhabited by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road as director George Miller tells the story of the titular character in events prior to the six-time Oscar-winning 2015 film. Hemsworth's role is that of the bearded biker warlord, Dementus and he'd previously revealed how difficult it was to initially get to grips with the character. However, the Australian credited the role for re-energizing his zest for performing in front of the camera. He told GQ: “I came into that film exhausted." But it wasn't long until Hemsworth's experience with director Miller changed his point of view, saying that after "week one of rehearsals with [Miller], all of a sudden it was this reigniting of my creative energy.” Not only that, but Hemsworth called his performance as the wildly named Dementus "something I feel the most proud of."

Mad Max: Fury Road was a visceral car chase played out over the course of a feature film depicting stunning vistas and crazy, borderline caricature villains that brought life and energy to the story by the bucket load. Hemsworth's Dementus character will follow in the wake of Fury Road's big-bad Immortan Joe, portrayed by the late Hugh Keays-Byrne. Miller, who has resided over the entire Mad Max franchise praised Hemsworth's performance as Dementus, telling GQ: “There’s a lot of dimensions to him, he can turn his hand to anything.” Hemsworth's enjoyment in the role alongside Miller's delight with his performance should surely serve as a potent mix to ignite fans' anticipation for the debut of the villainous Dementus when Furiosa lands in theaters next year.

When Will Furiosa Be Released In Cinemas?

Furiosa is slated for release on May 24, 2024. Production for the film starring Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy wrapped last October and will see the pair share the screen with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tom Burke.

Check out the full synopsis of Furiosa below.