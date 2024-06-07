The Big Picture Chris Hemsworth's nose in Furiosa aligns perfectly with George Miller's vision of Dementus, an authoritative Roman-esque character inspired by history.

The critical acclaim that has been cast upon Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is, in large part, due to the impeccable casting. Anya Taylor-Joy seamlessly connects her Furiosa to Charlize Theron's Mad Max: Fury Road original. Chris Hemsworth goes all out as the ambitious, cruel braggart Dementus, like a Looney Tunes character that's an a**hole. But if you look closely — actually, you don't even have to look that closely at all — there's something different about Hemsworth. It's not the scenery-chewing, which we've seen him do in other films. No, it's something else. Something around his face. If only that gargantuan nose would get out of the way, you'd be able to figure it out. Wait, back up — it is the nose; a large and spectacular schnoz that you just can't take your eyes off.

That nose has become the talk of the town. In fact, no other nose has garnered this much fanaticism since Pinocchio and its titular character's nasal protrusion that incessantly rats him out when he tells lies. Well, there was also a lot of chatter around Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose for Maestro last year — but for very different and less favorable reasons. What is it about Hemswroth's amazing nose in Fruiosa, and why did it get picked? You may think the answer is simple, but it snot.

Chris Hemsworth's 'Furiosa' Nose Ties Into George Miller's Vision for Dementus

George Miller had a specific vision for Dementus in mind, that of a figure with a classic Roman look. It would give the character an air of authority, a parallel to the standard depictions of great Roman leaders like Julius Caesar. Sketches of the character were distinguished by a honking aquiline nose, one that fit the Roman Empire aesthetic Miller was looking for. And when Hemsworth, an Aussie himself who'd grown up with Miller's Mad Max saga, came on board, he embraced that Roman Empire vision as well.

The pair fleshed out the character together, leaning into statues and other imagery of Roman Empire history for inspiration. One consistent aspect was the nose, a large snout that curves outward at the top, and one that is so intertwined with classic depictions of Romans that it is defined as a "Roman nose." Hemsworth explained to Entertainment Weekly that the nose and the pronounced posture of Dementus were the pieces that informed the character. That idea of Dementus being inspired by the Roman Empire carries over to Dementus' ride of choice, a Roman gladiator's chariot powered by two choppers. The rest of Dementus' look — the beard, wig, and teeth — aided Miller in another way, taking some of the distracting sheen off of the actor's natural good looks.

The 'Furiosa' Nose Helped Hemsworth Get Down and Boogie With Dementus

Those physical attributes of the character not only aided Miller in turning Hemsworth ugly — by Hollywood's standards, at least — but helped Hemsworth in losing himself in Dementus. In an interview with MovieMaker, Hemsworth explained that the physical look of the character made slipping into Dementus that much easier. The nose dictated the character in other ways. It paved the way for Dementus' unique voice, one that was a little nasally, a little grating, and a little irritating. Not that you'd ever tell Dementus that. There's another, more peculiar, way that the nose supported Hemsworth's inspiration for the role: seagulls. Hemsworth told Stephen Colbert on an outing with his children, Hemsworth was taken by the seagulls that the kids were feeding, despite the sign that said "Don't Feed the Seagulls" (celebrities — they're just like us!). He noted that they were "obnoxious," "abrasive," and "angry" which reminded him of Dementus. The squeaking of the seagulls helped Hemsworth form the grating and nasally voice of Dementus which no doubt contributed to the importance of him having a beak himself.

Does Hemsworth's 'Furiosa' Nose Work as Intended?

While it's all well and good to believe a prosthetic nose and other tricks of the trade help an actor get into character, does it work for Chris Hemsworth in Furiosa? Let's be honest — Hemsworth is unbelievably handsome. Heck, I haven't seen anything like him since this morning in the mirror! In all seriousness, Hemswroth's overwhelming MCU good looks wouldn't fit in with the ferocious and gruelling wasteland. The nose helps to erase the persona of Hemsworth we've all come to love from his Thor movies and makes way for a completely different character for the actor. The prosthetics as a whole are just distracting enough that you know it's Hemsworth in the role, but not so much that you spend half the film trying to figure out who plays Dementus.

But the nose is more than a tool to promote a look or as an aid to getting into character. There are two scenes in particular where the nose adds something deeper. The first is when he forces Furiosa to watch her mother's crucifixion. The nose is a visual connection to those who were involved in another crucifixion many years before, that of Jesus Christ. It's symbolic in a way, adding an unspoken subtext that sees the act as a Roman imposing a horrific Roman means of death to an innocent. The second scene is one where one of his men shoots a flare into the ground. The flare sets off a cloud of red smoke that envelops Dementus. But rather than cough and choke while trying to run from it, Dementus breathes it in, and the larger nose draws attention to the act, subtly amplifying the moment as Dementus revels in the full experience of war.

Hemsworth's 'Furiosa' Nose Isn't the Only Nose to be Picked On

Chris Hemsworth's Furiosa nose isn't the first time that a Hollywood prosthetic proboscis has profoundly provoked chatter blown out of proportion, either. The iconic Orson Welles reportedly hated his horn so much that he wore prosthetic noses throughout a large portion of his screen appearances. The Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro came under intense fire for the prosthetic nose Bradley Cooper wore for his role as Bernstein, with many citing it as an antisemitic stereotype, despite Bernstein's own children coming to Cooper's defense. Fellow Australian Nicole Kidman won an Oscar for her role as Virginia Woolf in 2002's The Hours, in which she famously also wore a prosthetic nose. Doubling back to Mad Max, original Furiosa Charlize Theron wore a prosthetic nose for her role as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell. There is certainly no shortage of fake snouts in Hollywood and Hemsworth's notable nostrils in Furiosa won't be the last. But now that the sniffer has had a whiff of fame, perhaps the nose will star in its own feature film. If that's the case, sinus up!

