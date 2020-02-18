Chris Hemsworth Gets “Re-Energized” in First Images from Netflix’s ‘Extraction’

Sam Hargrave has been hard at work both behind and in front of the camera for nearly 20 years. He’s played an integral role in some of Hollywood’s biggest film franchises during that time, most recently rising up the ranks in the MCU to take on second unit directing responsibilities. But with this year’s release of the action drama Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour, Hargrave will make his feature directorial debut, from a script by Joe Russo; keep an eye out for it on Netflix when it premieres on April 24th.

In Extraction, as USA Today reports (in addition to first-look images), Hemsworth stars as the black-market mercenary Tyler Rake, a gun-for-hire who finds himself paid to rescue the son of an international crime lord. The mission takes him to Bangladesh to rescue the kid (played by Rudhraksh Jaiswal), but a closeness between the two of them develops as Rake sees a possible path to redemption.

Hargrave and Hemsworth reteam for Extraction, which marks the first post-MCU project for helmer Russo, as well. All signs point to an intense actioner that put Hemsworth through his paces thanks to Hargrave’s decades of experience in the world of high-stakes stunts. Here’s what Hemsworth had to say about Hargrave and his directing style, as USA Today reports:

He had as many scrapes, bumps and injuries as the rest of us. Like most stunt guys, there’s a couple of screws loose maybe but the guy’s infectious to be around … You’re talking about doing a stunt and it looks a little hairy, and he all of a sudden demonstrates and throws himself off the hill or into the wall and you’re like, ‘OK, I guess I can’t not show up now.’

Hemsworth teased the physicality of Extraction, with plenty of close-quarters, hand-to-hand combat complemented by intense car chases and amped-up action, providing a different sort of challenge for the MCU superhero. Here’s what he had to say about it:

It awakened the young teenager in me again. Not to say I’m pushing my limits or I’m over the hill in any way, but you notice through the years things like, ‘Ooooh, there’s a little hitch in my knee that wasn’t there before.’ Or a tweak in my shoulder I didn’t notice. But I felt like it re-energized me. It was a kick in the (butt) to say, ‘Come on, there’s still plenty more in the tank.’

As for Hemsworth’s character, here’s what Hargrave had to say about him:

You’ve got a guy who has a dark past and has done some very violent things as a way to make a living. The interesting thing about (Hemsworth’s) character isn’t his physical bravery but his emotional cowardice.

Hemsworth himself describes the character, who has “buried and pushed aside [something] for many years” which is rekindled during the rescue mission:

He’s come to terms with the fact that his number could be up any second. The innocence and purity from this young kid reminds him that there’s still more to do on Earth before he departs.

Hemsworth’s own experiences as a father gave him “a rawness and authenticity that is hard to fake. Every sort of perspective you have on anything in life changes when you have a child – it’s no longer about you, it’s about them. The idea of that not being the case or the loss of a child, I can’t imagine anything worse.”

Be sure to check out USA Today’s write-up for more on Extraction and stay tuned for more here at Collider as we hear about it.