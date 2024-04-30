The Big Picture Chris Hemsworth shines as an action hero in various films, solidifying his place among Hollywood's biggest stars.

Hemsworth playfully dodges comparisons with other action stars during a tense lie detector test in a recent interview.

Fans can anticipate seeing Hemsworth in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on May 24th, showcasing his versatility in the action genre.

Chris Hemsworth cannot tell a lie and even if he wanted to, the Vanity Fair lie detector test would stop him dead in his tracks. In the outlet’s latest installment of their fun yet unsettling game, which puts Hollywood’s most notable names up against a lie detector, Hemsworth was asked a slew of questions with topics centered around a variety of subjects, including his time in Marvel Cinematic Universe to more personal queries involving his famous family members. But, one section, in particular, made the Extraction star quiver in his boots as he tried to avoid starting any beef with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

By this point in the interview - or rather, interrogation - Hemsworth had already talked a little bit about the “charisma” that went into creating the perfect action star. Keeping him on his toes, the test administrator pulled out a picture of Johnson and asked Hemsworth, “Are you a better action hero than this person?” Thrown into a very vulnerable and delicate position, Hemsworth slyly laughs and tries to get out of the awkward moment by dancing around the query saying things like “I don’t like saying these things” and “Am I better in what way?”

Viewers are bound to feel just as uncomfortable as Hemsworth was during this moment, as his desire to get the hell out of there is obvious through his giggles and squirming. “He’s a good action hero… Who’s better I refuse to answer on the grounds that it may incriminate me.” But that wasn’t the only fellow jacked-up, beefy actor with a deep voice and penchant for high-octane flicks that would be on the table, with Hemsworth next asked about Fast X and DC star, Jason Momoa. Now ready to have a bit of fun with things, the Thor actor let his guard down and cheekily answered, “Would I kick both their asses? Yes,” a statement that appeared as “truthful” on his test.

Bit By The Action Bug

Whether planned or not, Hemsworth has become one of the biggest action heroes during his time in the biz. He had his big breakthrough as George Kirk, the father of Chris Pine’s Captain James Kirk in J.J. Abrams’ first foray into the Star Trek universe in 2009. Since then, the actor has gone on to be one of the favorite members of the MCU’s Avengers, starring as Thor in numerous standalone films as well as ensemble titles. He also landed leading roles in 2016’s Ghostbusters and the 2019 Men in Black reboot, Men in Black: International. As of late, he’s taken on the persona of a mercenary out for redemption in Netflix’s Extraction franchise and will roll into George Miller’s post-apocalyptic universe in the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

You can see Hemsworth in the hot seat in the lie detector test segment above and catch him in Furiosa when the film rides into cinemas on May 24.

