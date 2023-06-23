One of the most recognized and significant movie stars of the 21st century, Chris Hemsworth has cemented himself in the annals of cinematic immortality with his brilliant portrayal of Thor Odinson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alone. However, his wider filmography, consisting of everything from biographical dramas to stylized crime thrillers, horror-comedies, and, of course, record-breaking superhero blockbusters, has featured the Australian actor at his entertaining and surprisingly versatile best.

Capable of handling dramatic depths while also having a natural talent for comedy, Hemsworth has been able to lend his talents to a range of pictures while playing many different roles, from dashing and roguish heroes to diabolical and dastardly villains. Using Rotten Tomatoes' critics adjudged aggregate scores, the Tomatometer, as a metric, these are Chris Hemsworth's best films across his career thus far.

15 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, is the latest MCU movie focused on the Norse god Thor (Chris Hemsworth), this time following his experiences as he searches for inner peace amidst the chaos of the universe. This journey is abruptly halted by the arrival of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who is determined to exterminate all gods. To confront this formidable enemy, Thor teams up with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and his former flame Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who has taken up Mjolnir and transformed into the Mighty Thor.

Their adventure highlights the formulaic combination fans have come to expect from the franchise, with the film packed with humor, heart, and spectacular battles – Waititi's quirky charm adds a layer of something new all throughout. Chris Hemsworth's charismatic portrayal of his iconic character is both introspective and humorous, though many argue this was not enough to elevate the film beyond being typical superhero fare.

14 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

An ambitious follow-up to a strong first outing, Thor: The Dark World introduces the ancient Dark Elves, led by the vengeful Malekith (Christopher Eccleston), who seeks to harness the power of the Aether and plunge the universe into eternal darkness. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) accidentally becomes the Aether's host, prompting Thor to whisk her away to Asgard for protection. With the cosmos hanging in the balance, Thor must team up with his cunning brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to thwart Malekith's apocalyptic plans.

Thor: The Dark World received mixed reviews but earned praise for its visual effects and action sequences. Hemsworth's portrayal of Thor stands out, with his ability to blend the character's godly bravado with a grounded, human vulnerability making him easy to root for. Plus, his chemistry with Tom Hiddleston continues to be a highlight, with their dynamic being a source of humor and entertainment in what is overall a forgettable movie.

13 'Extraction' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

Standing as one of Netflix's most striking and successful original releases, Extraction is an action-packed, adrenaline-pumping spectacle that sees Hemsworth bolster his action-hero credentials as the ruthless black market mercenary, Tyler Rake. The film follows him as he accepts an assignment to rescue the son of an Indian crime lord who has been kidnapped, but the job throws up several unexpected issues as international weapons dealers and drug traffickers become embroiled in the crime.

Defined by its technical excellence, the action thriller flaunts captivating and brutal fight scenes, gripping chase sequences, and plenty of explosions to be a pure, heart-racing hit for lovers of the genre. While some critics took issue with the movie for its weak character moments and, at times, jumbled intentions, the solid 67% score on the Tomatometer is a testament to its action punch and Hemsworth's impressive starring performance.

12 'Bad Times at the El Royale' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Stylistically rich with an enthralling narrative of greed, violence, and honor among thieves that functions as an engrossing and entrancing thriller, Bad Times at the El Royale is pure popcorn fun with an ensemble cast and plenty of heart-pounding suspense to boot. Set in 1969, it follows seven sketchy strangers who arrive at the once great El Royale hotel. Over the course of one fateful night, their secrets spill out as they each try to outwit everyone else while navigating towards a brighter future.

Director Drew Goddard puts forth a feast for the sense, with the film’s enrapturing visual display beautifully complemented by a stellar soundtrack and some outstanding performances. Lingering as the ominous big bad for much of the film, Hemsworth’s criminally underrated Billy Lee arrives to dominate the final act, with the actor thriving in a far darker role than usual.

11 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

While it may be the least popular of the four Avengers movies, Avengers: Age of Ultron still qualifies as a monumental box office success and a rollicking action blockbuster that is underrated as a pivotal point in the larger narrative of the MCU. The major crossover film sees the titular superhero team having to unite when Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) efforts to protect the world lead to a robotic evil seeking to destroy all humanity. All the while, the group must face new threats in the form of the Maximoff siblings.

Thor's role is perhaps less prominent in Age of Ultron than it was in prior MCU installments that he appeared in, a trend which carried on in the franchise for some time, but Hemsworth still finds plenty of moments to make his own with his brilliant knack for comedy and his portrayal of Thor's inner turmoil. The film itself was widely regarded to be a serviceable action blockbuster, though some critics highlighted that formulaic storytelling was beginning to show in the MCU.

10 'Thor' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Undoubtedly the most pivotal film in Chris Hemsworth's career, Thor served as his major breakout into superstardom while also launching Tim Hiddleston's career on a similar trajectory. The origin movie follows the Norse God of Thunder as he is exiled from Asgard by his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins), for defying his orders and re-igniting a war that had long been resolved. Forced to live as a mortal on Earth, Thor struggles to prove he is worthy of wielding Mjölnir and reclaiming his godly powers until an enemy known as the Destroyer jeopardizes the planet after being sent by the deceptive Loki (Hiddleston) to kill Thor.

Realizing its vast scope and its mythological allure with striking drama and plenty of comedic zest, Thor is an underrated triumph of the MCU that helped kick-start the franchise's immense success to come. Even upon reflection, it stands tall as an exciting and sweeping, yet intelligently contained action adventure that brilliantly humanizes the immensely powerful Thor while still presenting a clear and unambiguous portrayal of the almighty Norse God.

9 'Extraction 2' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Bolder, bigger, and better than its predecessor, Extraction 2 manages to soar from the platform set by the original 2020 thriller to be one of the best and most sincere examples of over-the-top action fun released in recent years. While he has retired from mercenary work, Tyler Rake reluctantly agrees to one more job when he learns that the sister of his ex-wife and her kids have been locked in a violent prison with her husband, a ruthless gangster who rules over the Georgian underworld with an iron fist.

With chaos and carnage aplenty as Rake battles to save his extended family from the murderous gang, Extraction 2 has higher stakes than its predecessor to be a riveting and engulfing action thriller. Admittedly, its story isn't terrifically complex nor are its characters completely mystifying, but its breathtaking action sequences and combat set pieces are sure to have an effect on viewers, as evinced by its strong 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes. More Extraction movies appear to be on the way as well.

8 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Marking ten years since Iron Man saw the MCU get off to a flying start, Avengers: Infinity War burst onto the scene as one of the most hyped up releases in cinematic history, a hysteria it more than earned as one of the best and most rewatchable Marvel movies. Wasting no time in establishing its story, it picks up immediately where Thor: Ragnarok concluded, with Thanos (Josh Brolin) dismantling the Asgardian refugees before setting his sights on Earth and humanity as he traverses the universe looking for the infinity stones.

As the Avengers, scattered and still reeling from the events of Captain America: Civil War, muster what strength they can to oppose Thanos, Thor arises as Earth's mightiest and most powerful savior. In addition to having possibly the best moment in the franchise when Thor arrives on Earth, Hemsworth is also given more opportunity to command the screen with both his natural comedic strengths, but also his portrayal of the overbearing grief that Thor is experiencing. Sealed with a shocking cliffhanger, Infinity War remains one of the greatest superhero movies ever made and an enduring glory for the MCU.

7 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

The long-awaited successor to the barnstorming action sensation that was 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga serves as a prequel film that focuses on Furiosa’s (Anya Taylor-Joy) journey that led her to Immortan Joe (Tom Burke). After being snatched from her home, the Green Place of Many Mothers, Furiosa finds herself entangled with a biker gang, led by Dementus (Hemsworth), which is soon at war with Immortan Joe and his war boys.

While it flaunts the same feverish and frenzied appetite for action as Fury Road, stacked with stunning stunt choreography and explosive set pieces, Furiosa also strives to have more of an emotional core to it as well. The end result is an awe-inspiring spectacle that enriches its predecessor. It also casually features Chris Hemsworth as one of the greatest and most infectious action villains of recent times, marking what is sure to be a much-enjoyed highlight of his stellar career.

6 'Rush' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

A decisive shift away from the action hero roles he established himself in, Rush is a biographical sporting drama that sees Hemsworth co-star alongside Daniel Brühl to bring one of Formula 1's greatest rivalries to the screen. He portrays English champion James Hunt, a renowned playboy aggressive driver who, in the 1976 season, vies for the World Championship against Niki Lauda (Brühl), an Austrian-born legend of the sport who races for Scuderia Ferrari.

Depicting Lauda's infamous and horrific crash at the Nürburgring, the film explores both Lauda's struggle to recover from his burns and the guilt that Hunt experiences for pushing for the race to go ahead even in poor conditions. Praised for its incredible racing sequences and the stellar performances from the main duo, Rush is one of the best sporting dramas of the 21st century, and offers one of the best dramatic turns from Chris Hemsworth to date.

5 'The Avengers' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

The Avengers is Marvel's first foray into what would become cinematic gospel for superhero team-ups. Thor, Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Iron Man, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) band together to stop Loki from conquering Earth. Assembled by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as a task force designed to protect the world from catastrophic threats, the Avengers must put aside their differences in order to fight off an alien invasion.

Hemsworth plays as vital a role as the other members of the original six, bringing not only otherworldly power to the table but also the villain responsible for the heroes' alliance. Thor scratches the surface of his complicated relationship with Loki in this film, while also establishing and developing the foundations of family the Avengers find in each other as the MCU grows. The start of an era, The Avengers is not only one of Hemsworth's best works, but one of Marvel's as well.

4 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

A cult classic horror comedy that excels as both a parody of teen horror movies and a genuinely intriguing spin on the horror genre in earnest, The Cabin in the Woods is adored by both horror aficionados and casual genre fans alike. Running with a formulaic premise, it follows five college friends who travel to a remote cabin to enjoy a little getaway only to find themselves being hunted by vicious monsters. However, while they fight to survive, two scientists manipulate the nightmare going on around them.

While he wasn't quite a global star at the time, Hemsworth occupies the leading role of the film with aplomb, portraying the stereotypical horror hero jock with a self-aware bite that perfectly complements the movie's humorous tone and genre-mixing appeal. The Cabin in the Woods has come to be viewed as one of the best and most intriguing horror films of this century so far with its ambitious narrative and its intriguing exploration of genre tropes.

3 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

A film that came at the perfect time not only for Chris Hemsworth's portrayal of Thor, but for the MCU as well, Thor: Ragnarok was a reinvigorating breath of fresh air for the franchise and its fans. With Taika Waititi directing the film, it flaunted a brilliant comedic punch that managed to play to the character's strengths while simultaneously re-inventing him in the eyes of fans, re-establishing him as one of the marquee heroes of the superhero saga.

With his hammer shattered and his evil sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) overtaking Asgard, Thor finds himself lost as he winds up on a mysterious trash planet known as Sakaar where he competes as a gladiator while gathering allies to reclaim his homeland. A wild and fun-fueled space odyssey bursting with color and laughs aplenty, Thor: Ragnarok is Hemsworth's defining film in the MCU and remains one of the franchise's most lively and vibrant entries.