Considering the relatively short window of time he’s been in the public spotlight, Chris Hemsworth’s rise as a movie star has been incredibly impressive to watch. Early projects like his brief cameo in 2009’s Star Trek and the neo-noir thriller A Perfect Getaway indicated that he was one to watch, but Hemsworth attracted a legion of loyal fans thanks to his performance as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His success also kickstarted another franchise on Netflix with his performance as Tyler Rake in the Extraction action films.

Not all of Hemsworth’s non-MCU endeavors have been successful; films like Ghostbusters: Answer The Call, Men in Black International, and 2015’s Vacation fell well short of expectations. However, Hemsworth has proven himself to be a very adventurous performer, working with acclaimed filmmakers like George Miller, Ron Howard, and Drew Goddard. Their combined efforts have produced several highly rewatchable movies that fans will surely want to revisit. These are Chris Hemsworth's most rewatchable movies, going from action thrillers to horror comedies and proving his remarkable versatility.

10 ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo

The expectations placed upon Anthony and Joe Russo for Avengers: Infinity War were significant. The film had to tie together the storylines that had been set up across three phases of the MCU and convince viewers that Thanos (Josh Brolin) was a villain worthy of uniting all the heroes together. While the film did a great job at balancing its sprawling cast, Thor is easily one of the scene-stealers of Avengers: Infinity War.

Seeing Hemsworth team up with Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) from the Guardians of the Galaxy films was easily one of the most entertaining moments in the film. The non-stop action and frantic pacing make Avengers: Infinity War one of the most rewatchable MCU films, and Hemsworth is a significant part of the film’s success; Thor’s climactic arrival in Wakanda in the film’s third act is the type of empowering cinematic moment that made the audience stand up and cheer.

9 ‘The Cabin in the Woods’ (2012)

Directed by Drew Goddard

Based on its premise alone, The Cabin in the Woods sounded like every other horror film ever made; therein lay its brilliance. The Cabin in the Woods is a subversive satire of cliches within survival horror films that analyzes the audiences’ parasocial relationship with characters who are put in danger. Hemsworth’s funny, charismatic performance as a stereotypical jock character serves as a broad parody of the type of toxic men that commonly appear in films like The Evil Dead.

Surprisingly, Hemsworth effortlessly generates empathy from the viewer by showing his more sensitive side. While the meta aspects of The Cabin in the Woods give it a razor-sharp comedic edge, it can still get genuinely terrifying when the twist is revealed. The strong performance from Hemsworth, matched with some truly shocking moments of gore, makes The Cabin in the Woods a cheeky horror spectacle that gets better with each subsequent viewing.

8 ‘Thor’ (2011)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

Thor was a significant risk for Marvel Studios at the time of its release. In addition to taking the MCU into outer space for the first time, the film had to get the viewers invested in the dense Norse mythology of Asgard. While the film could have easily been a disaster, Thor hinges together thanks to Hemsworth’s charisma.

Thor develops a strong character arc for its titular character. Beginning the film as a cocky, arrogant man-child, he becomes humbled by his experiences on Earth and grows into a leader worthy of inheriting Odin’s (Anthony Hopkins) throne. When compared to some of the more recent installments in the MCU, the first Thor film has aged quite well and is worth revisiting for longtime fans. The film nails the complex relationship between Thor and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), as Hemsworth intended to make the story a personal one.

7 ‘Blackhat’ (2015)

Directed by Michael Mann

Michael Mann is easily one of the greatest crime movie directors of all time, and Blackhat is perhaps his most underrated film. Blackhat was simply ahead of its time, showing how easily the world’s infrastructure can collapse due to the emphasis on digital interactions. Hemsworth gives one of his most dynamic performances as Hathaway, a rogue hacker hired by the United States government to help track down an online terrorist intent on attacking the world’s economy.

Hemsworth successfully plays an anti-hero, as Hathaway is a character who comes from a rather checkered background. Mann’s beautiful digital photography, the tech-savvy screenplay, and the surprisingly emotional performance from Hemsworth ensure that Blackhat is far more rewatchable than initial responses may have suggested. It serves as proof that Hemsworth has more to offer as an actor than simply coasting off the success of the MCU.

6 ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo

While Avengers: Infinity War may have been the most action-packed film in the franchise, Avengers: Endgame is easily the most emotionally devastating film in the MCU. The film shows the Avengers reckoning with their loss at the hands of Thanos and grappling with a world that was recovering from “the snap.” Hemsworth gives Thor a surprising and heartwarming character arc; the opportunity to travel to the past allows Thor to reconnect with his mother, Frigga (Rene Russo), who died in Thor: The Dark World.

Hemsworth adds a lot of great physical comedy to Avengers: Endgame, helping the film avoid being too emotionally overwhelming. Seeing Thor cope with his depression after breaking up with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), only to reemerge as a brave hero, makes for one of the MCU’s most inspiring character reinventions.

5 ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Based on the negative reaction to Thor: The Dark World, Hemsworth’s solo franchise needed a major reinvention if it was to continue. Thankfully, Taika Waititi took a whole different approach with Thor: Ragnarok, which leaned into the inherent goofiness of the premise, creating a tone similar to that of the classic Flash Gordon serials. Hemsworth is at his funniest as a humbled Thor must team up with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to take back his throne from his evil sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Thor: Ragnarok nails the relationship between Thor and Loki better than any previous MCU film. While the two half-brothers are often at each other’s throats, there’s an underlying affection that develops between them. The hilarious banter between Hemsworth and Hiddleston ensures that Thor: Ragnarok is one of the most entertaining and rewatchable MCU films.

4 ‘Bad Times At The El Royale’ (2018)

Directed by Drew Goddard

In one of his earliest against-type roles, Hemsworth proved that he could play a terrifying villain in Bad Times At The El Royale. The 1960s-set neo-noir mystery features Hemsworth in the role of an enigmatic cult leader who is comparable to Charles Manson. Although he doesn’t appear until nearly the end of the film, Hemsworth steals almost every scene that he’s in, a fairly impressive feat considering the stacked cast of Bad Times At The El Royale includes Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Lewis Pullman, and Jon Hamm.

With its constant twists and turns, Bad Times At The El Royale improves upon each subsequent rewatch as viewers understand how the story is connected. It’s a fairly long movie, but Hemsworth’s malevolent appearance at the third act climax ensures that Bad Times At The El Royale ends on a high note.

3 ‘Rush’ (2013)

Directed by Ron Howard

Hemsworth helped shed light on an amazing true sports story in Rush, an Academy Award-nominated drama about the life of the Formula 1 racer James Hunt. Rush chronicles the intense rivalry between Hunt and Nicki Lauda (Daniel Brühl), as the two racers were often more daring and adventurous than many of their contemporaries.

The film does a great job at showing the inherent danger that comes with the Formula 1 sport; however, Rush is, at its heart, a character drama about two rivals who gradually learn that they have far more in common than they realize. Hemsworth gives one of his best performances here, and the emotional investment makes the film even more rewatchable. While Brühl received nominations at the Golden Globes and BAFTA awards for Best Supporting Actor, Hemsworth’s outstanding performance was also worthy of awards season consideration.

2 ‘The Avengers’ (2012)

Directed by Joss Whedon

While the franchise has had many fluctuations in terms of quality, The Avengers is still one of the most impressive achievements in the MCU. It proved that seeing the heroes interact with one another was more exciting than their solo adventures. Hemsworth added a lot to the film when Thor developed a rivalry with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

Joss Whedon’s snarky dialogue allowed Hemsworth to add far more personality to the role than he had been able to in his first film. The Avengers is one of the best MCU films because it equally balances each of its characters. Later films got overly concerned with setting up storylines that would be concluded in other installments, but The Avengers tells a self-contained, exciting story that is entertaining for both comic book buffs and first-time viewers alike.

1 ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ (2024)

Directed by George Miller

Although it was faced with tremendous expectations based on the record-breaking success of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga instantly proved itself as one of the best entries in the Mad Max franchise. Set decades before the previous films, Furiosa explores how a young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) is stolen from her home in The Green Place by the evil warlord Dementus (Hemsworth). Cruel, ruthless, and arrogant to a fault, Dementus is easily one of the most memorable villains in the saga.

Cast against type as an unlikable character, Hemsworth succeeds in making the viewer truly loathe Dementus whenever he appears on-screen. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will likely become an action classic in the subsequent years, but it's Hemsworth’s haunting performance that makes Furiosa’s epic revenge odyssey even more empowering.

