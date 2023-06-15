While Chris Hemsworth will voice Optimus Prime in the upcoming animated movie Transformers One, the leader of the Autobots won’t be Australian. During a press junket for Extraction 2, Collider’s Steven Weintraub uncovered how Hemsworth approached his first animation gig, which sadly won’t feature his natural Australian accent.

While the entire Transformers franchise revolves around the eternal war between Autobots and Decepticons, no movie has ever explored the origins of the feud between Optimus Prime and Megatron, the respective leader of each faction. That’ll change with Transformers One, an upcoming animated movie that’ll tell the origin story of some of our favorite robots in disguise. The movie will stay true to the TV and comic book history of the Transformers, promising to tap into the nostalgia of adults and the excitement of children to deliver a fun experience for all ages. Transformers One also counts a star-studded voice cast, with Hemsworth in the lead role of Optimus Prime. However, while the Australian star will lead the Autobots, he won’t use his natural accent. In Hemsworth words:

“No, I mean, we talked about this; the Optimus Prime that you hear on the screen in the films is an older, mature… you know, he’s been around for many, many, many, many years. This is the sort of origin story, so it's the younger version of him. So there are sort of hints and colorings that hopefully resonate enough with the Optimus Prime we know, but it is a youthful version of him, and different. But he won't be Australian.”

Image via Hasbro

RELATED: ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Director Steven Caple Jr. Reveals Why He Cut an Optimus Prime Fight Scene From the Film

This Is Why Chris Hemsworth Got Involved with Transformers One

During the press junket, Hemsworth praised the animation of Industrial Light & Magic, who previously worked on Bumblebee. However, as good as Transformers One might look, and as solid as its script might be, Hemsworth joined the Autobots thanks to his children. As the star puts it:

“It looks incredible. I love the script. That was one where I was not sure, I hadn't done animation before, and then I mentioned it to my kids, and they went, “Oh yeah, that's awesome!” It's been really fun putting down some of the dialogue and weaving it in with the early days of the animation. It's cool, it's exciting. It's Optimus Prime, come on!”

Transformers One will reunite Hemsworth with his MCU co-star Scarlett Johansson, who’ll voice Elita, a fellow member of the Autobots. Transformers One voice cast also includes Keegan Michael-Key (Schmigadoon!) as Bumblebee, Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) as Alpha Trion, Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Sentinel Prime, and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) as Megatron.

Transformers One is set to roll out into theaters on September 13, 2024. Check out our latest interview with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, a producer in the Transformers franchise.