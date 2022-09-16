If you want more of the God of Thunder, check out his other roles.

Chris Hemsworth made a household name for himself upon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the God of Thunder, Thor, in 2011. But what was your first encounter with his work? Was it when he joined the MCU? Or, if you're not a Marvel fan, maybe his portrayal of F1 racing driver James Hunt in the 2013 biopic, Rush? Or was it his three-year stretch as Kim Hyde on the Australian soap opera Home and Away? Whatever your first interaction with Mr. Hemsworth was, he's come a long way from teaching surfing lessons in Summer Bay.

Hemsworth has proven time and time again how phenomenal of an actor he is, effortlessly capable of portraying a wide range of characters in an even wider variety of genres. From true-story depictions like in 2018's war drama, 12 Strong, to a dimwitted yet lovable intern in the 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters, his range as an actor is ever-growing. While Thor: Love and Thunder is his latest, Chris has many films under his belt for you to dive into.

This article contains spoilers for all films discussed.

'Spiderhead' (2022)

Chris' second film of 2022 takes viewers on a mind-altering journey through a state-of-the-art luxury prison called Spiderhead. The sci-fi psychological thriller stars Hemsworth as the overseer, Steve Abnesti, with Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett as inmates in the penitentiary. It was released on Netflix in June of this year to mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

According to critics, the movie, based on the dystopian short story Escape From Spiderhead, had a lot of potential that it didn't live up to. Only garnering a 39% on the Tomatometer with an even lower rating from audiences at 29%, its star-studded cast and their performances are what held the movie afloat.

'Snow White and The Huntsman' (2012)

Snow White and The Huntsman follows a darker take on the iconic German fairy tale from The Brothers Grimm that's been around for over two hundred years. The film stars Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Bob Hoskins, and Sam Claflin.

The movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, with an average rating of 49% on the Tomatometer and a 52% audience score. However, it was a box office success and ranked number one in thirty countries over its opening weekend. Despite its average reception, a sequel/prequel to the film entitled The Huntsman: Winter's War was released in 2016 but did much worse than its predecessor in the eyes of critics, with a 19% Tomatometer score.

'Ghostbusters' (2016)

"Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters!" 2016s reboot of the 1984 classic supernatural comedy stars a comedic cast including Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Chris Hemsworth. It takes the same approach as the first two in the franchise. It even has cameos from many of the original cast, including Bill Murray, Dan Akyroyd, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver. The likeness of Harold Ramis is featured as a bust in the film.

While Ghostbusters received a lot of backlash for various reasons, it became a box office success and earned high praise from critics upon its release, with a 73% on the Tomatometer from critics. While it can't compare to the beloved '80s release, it received acclaim for its capability to stand alone as a worthy addition to the franchise.

'Men In Black: International' (2019)

Men In Black: International, AKA MIB: International, stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as top Agent H and rookie Agent M of the Men in Black UK branch. It is considered a sequel to its three predecessors and a spin-off, as neither Will Smith nor Tommy Lee Jones returned to reprise their roles.

While the fourth installment in the MIB franchise was a box office success, it was poorly reviewed by critics who claimed the franchise was "running low on reasons to continue." It only received a 23% on the Tomatometer but a 66% audience score. It's goofy and silly but worth the watch if you're a fan of MIB.

'12 Strong' (2018)

The war film 12 Strong, also called 12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers, is based on Doug Stanton's non-fiction book Horse Soldiers. It follows the members of the U.S. Army Special Forces sent to Afghanistan immediately after the 2001 9/11 attacks.

Alongside Hemsworth, who plays Captain Mitch Nelson of the Green Berets Operational Detachment Alpha (ODA) 595, Michael Peña, William Fichtner, Michael Shannon, and Navid Negahban also star in the movie. The film may have received mixed reviews but remains a box office success and was praised by critics, with its cast and cinematography considered very impressive.

'Thor' (2011)

While he rose to recognition in the Australian soap opera Home and Away between 2004 to 2007, Chris shot to fame upon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011 as the mighty God of Thunder. Thor introduced him to the world in a larger sense, and the role has since landed him among the world's highest-paid actors.

For many people, this is the first thing they saw Hemsworth in, and rewatching it will never get old. Thor was a box office success, earning almost four times its budget of just $150 million, and received highly positive reviews from critics. With a 77% approval rating on the Tomatometer, it is considered the second best in the franchise of four.

'The Cabin in the Woods' (2012)

As one of his most critically acclaimed movies, the horror comedy The Cabin in the Woods stars Hemsworth as Curt Vaughan. In his fifth film performance, he stars alongside Kristen Connolly, Fran Kranz, Anna Hutchison, and Jesse Williams as a group of college kids attacked by zombies in a manipulated secluded environment.

The Cabin in the Woods is one of those movies that turned out way better than many expected. Its screenplay was written in three days by Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon. With a 92% rating on the Tomatometer, the self-proclaimed attempt at revitalizing the slasher film genre did exceedingly well for itself. Intentionally invoking classic horror clichés, it was capable of keeping viewers hooked and constantly unsure of what was about to happen next.

'In the Heart of the Sea' (2015)

The historical drama, In the Heart of the Sea, stars Hemsworth alongside fellow MCU actor Tom Holland, Cillian Murphy, and Benjamin Walker. Chris and Tom star as Captain Owen Chase and cabin boy Thomas Nickerson. Based on the non-fiction book of the same name written in 2000 by Nathaniel Philbrick, the film tells the story of the American whaling ship, Essex, that sunk in 1820 and subsequently inspired Herman Melville's, Moby Dick.

While considered a box office bomb after grossing $93.9 million on a budget of $100 million, the movie was praised for its visuals and storytelling. However, it received mixed reviews from critics, with many claiming that, while it tried, it couldn't reach the epic scale it sought. It sits at a flopping 43% on the Tomatometer with only a 53% audience rating.

'Extraction' (2020)

Netflix's 2020 action thriller, Extraction, takes viewers on a tense and gripping adventure with Chris Hemsworth as the former Special Air Services Regiment operator turned black ops mercenary, Tyler Rake. It's full of mysteries and unexpected twists and turns, including some pretty gory scenes, but it's an edge-of-your-seat watch that'll leave you full of burning questions.

Despite its unfavorable screenplay, Extraction was highly praised for its performances, and action sequences, including an impressive one-take gunfight, were dubbed fantastic. It became Netflix's most-watched original film ever made, nearing one hundred million household views in its first four weeks of release. There were immediate speculations of a sequel following its surprising cliffhanger ending, and with filming wrapped in April 2022, Extraction 2 is due for release next year.

'Rush' (2013)

The biographical sports movie, Rush stars Chris Hemsworth as British Formula One racing driver James Hunt. The biopic follows the rivalry between Hunt and fellow F1 Australian racing driver Niki Lauda (played by Daniel Brühl), which took place during the 1976 motor racing season.

The Ron Howard-directed movie was a box office success, gaining $98 million worldwide on a budget of just $38 million. It is one of Hemsworth's most critically acclaimed movies, and his performance, along with Brühl, was considered fantastic. Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus states that the film was a "sleek, slick, and well-oiled machine" and retains an 88% approval rating on the Tomatometer.

