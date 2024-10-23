This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Everyone knows Chris Hemsworth is charming, but he may soon be Charming with a capital C. The Thor star is in talks to play the lead in Disney's upcoming Prince Charming film. Deadline reports that Hemsworth is circling the role, but has not yet signed on.

The film would be the latest addition to Disney's ever-growing roster of live-action projects based on its back-catalog of animated hits. This one would focus on the dashing prince who serves as the love interest to the title character in Cinderella - however, sources indicate that the film will not specifically be connected to Cinderella. What we do know is that British comedy veteran Paul King is attached to direct. His resume includes Paddington, Paddington 2, and Wonka. King will also write the script with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker; the trio previously wrote Paddington 2's script together.

What Has Chris Hemsworth Been Working on Lately?

This summer, Hemsworth earned rave reviews for his performance as wasteland raider Dementus in George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. He can currently be heard as the voice of Orion Pax, the future Optimus Prime, in the animated Transformers One. He also has a number of future projects in the works. They include Paramount's proposed Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie, in which he would confusingly not reprise his voice roles, but star in live-action, presumably as a member of G.I. Joe.

He is also set to star in and produce Bart Layton's Crime 101, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry. He is also set to star in a third installment of Netflix' Extraction action franchise; the Russo Brothers confirmed exclusively to Collider that filming on Extraction 3 is set to begin next year. He will also play himself in Matthew Vaughn's action comedy Stuntnuts, and has signed on to play the lead in the science fiction adventure The Corsair Code, from writer-director Jonathan Tropper. And, of course, Hemsworth is open to returning as Thor, following the character's most recent appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

There are a wide variety of Disney live-action remakes in the pipeline. The Lion King prequel Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters this Christmas, while Snow White and Lilo & Stitch are on deck for next year. Moana is slated to be released in 2026, while remakes of Hercules, Robin Hood, The Aristocats, and Bambi are all in development.

Prince Charming is in development; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.