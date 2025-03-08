Extraction kicked off a successful action franchise thanks to Chris Hemsworth and Joe and Anthony Russo. Hemsworth brought some surprising soulfulness, not to mention a killer's edge, to mercenary Tyler Rake, while the Russos brought the same mix of character-driven story and high-octane action that fueled their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It might be hard to imagine anyone else other than Hemsworth playing Rake, but he wasn't the first choice for the lead. Dwayne Johnson was originally slated to play Rake, back when Extraction had a different title and different release plans, but a massive shift in his career — and the Russos' — led to Extraction's current form.

Dwayne Johnson and the Russos Aimed To Make 'Extraction' Under a Different Name

A little-known fact about Extraction is that it's based on a graphic novel. That graphic novel, Ciudad, was co-created by the Russos with Andre Parks and Fernando León González, and was also originally supposed to be the title of the film when Johnson was attached in 2012. It was also a different time for all parties involved. Johnson had just appeared in Fast Five, which transformed the Fast & Furious franchise into a box office juggernaut and a must-see film series.

The Russos, on the other hand, only had one film to their name: the critically panned You, Me, and Dupree. However, the duo was gaining acclaim for their sitcom work, including the beloved paintball episodes of Community. (The way those paintball fights were staged suggested that the Russos could pull off action well.) However, there was a major shift in everyone's careers that led to Ciudad taking a back seat.

The Russo Brothers Got Involved With the MCU