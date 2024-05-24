The Big Picture Chris Hemsworth exceeded expectations in turning Thor into a fan-favorite hero in the MCU.

Hemsworth showcased exceptional acting in the emotionally gripping film Rush.

Rush prepared Hemsworth for more ambitious and morally ambiguous roles outside the MCU.

Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe has bred many movie stars, Chris Hemsworth has truly exceeded all expectations for what he could do with the character of Thor. The Norse God was arguably a B-list superhero in Marvel Comics before the 2011 film by director Kenneth Branagh was released, but Hemsworth managed to turn him into a fan-favorite hero worthy of standing alongside Chris Evans’ Captain America and Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. While Thor is a character who changed dramatically throughout the later installments of the MCU, Hemsworth did some of the best acting of his career in the 2013 racing drama Rush.

Hemsworth may have proven himself as an actor star in the Thor films, but Rush presented him with even more significant challenges. The film hailed from prestigious filmmaker Ron Howard, who is known for crafting powerful depictions of real moments from history. Additionally, the role of Hunt required him to capture the mannerisms of a highly popularized sports star that many audiences were familiar with based on his media appearances. While propulsively entertaining, Rush was also a gripping drama about competition and masculinity that required Hemsworth to go to deeper places with his performance. Rush indicated that Hemsworth could give a vulnerable, emotional performance worthy of serious accolades, and set him up for future success outside the MCU.

What Is 'Rush' About?

Rush is based on a real Formula 1 racing rivalry between the British star James Hunt (Hemsworth) and the Austrian recluse Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl). The two men are almost complete opposites: Hunt is a wild partygoer, while Lauda is quiet and reserved, rarely discussing anything personal other than his commitment to the sport. The film tracks the origins of their rivalry at a series of Formula Three races in London in the 1970s. While Hunt wins the initial competition, he’s shocked that anyone could have come close to beating him. Comparatively, the loss only fuels Lauda’s drive to thoroughly humiliate Hunt in subsequent competitions. Unlike other modern sports films, Rush is rather evenly balanced between the two protagonists.

Hemsworth perfectly captures why Hunt was such an icon at the time. Despite being boastful and arrogant, Hunt endeared himself to British racing fans who followed his career extensively. Hemsworth was able to show how this persona was only partially a facade. While Hunt certainly enjoys playing up to the crowd to generate excitement for the race, he’s also genuinely impassioned to keep improving his craft. There’s a level of satisfaction that he earns from putting his life on the line, as Formula 1 often proves to be a dangerous sport. Hemsworth shows that Hunt’s commitment to danger is more than just something he enjoys, as he feels obligated to “prove” himself as the best by being erratic and reckless.

Chris Hemsworth Is at His Most Vulnerable in 'Rush'

Image via Universal

While he’s just as physically imposing as he is in the Thor films, Hemsworth shows a great deal of sensitivity when exploring Hunt’s mental health issues. Rush takes the time to explore how Hunt’s obsessive qualities make him out of touch with reality. He doesn’t ever feel comfortable when he’s outside the track, as racing is the only thing that brings him any satisfaction. The film tracks the heartbreaking collapse of Hunt’s relationship with his wife Suzy Miller (Olivia Wilde), who leaves him after understanding that she is not a priority when racing is involved. Although Hunt recognizes that he’s not equipped for marriage, Hemsworth still shows why this breakup is devastating. Racing is a lonely sport, and Hunt has made himself even more isolated. These scenes are even more effective in comparison to the depiction of Lauda’s relationships, as his rival managed to maintain a happy marriage with Marlene (Alexandra Maria Lara).

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rush succeeds in developing a mature relationship between Hunt and Lauda, as the two rivals discover they have far more in common than they ever expected. While the notion of “rivals becoming friends” is a common one in sports cinema, it’s interesting to see how Hunt recognizes that his anger is misplaced. Hunt grows to respect Lauda, as he realizes that the competition has only made him a better racer. The two men develop a gradual respect for one another upon recognizing that they are both passionate in their pursuit of racing. Hemsworth shows real maturity by cutting down Hunt’s ego, with the rare intimate conversations he shares with Brühl are among the film’s most powerful moments.

'Rush' Prepared Chris Hemsworth for More Ambitious Roles

Close

Rush was released the same year as Thor: The Dark World, signifying that Hemsworth was interested in working on passion projects between MCU appearances. Hemsworth continued to work with acclaimed filmmakers in the aftermath of Rush. While his reunion with Howard on the 2015 naval adventure In The Heart Of The Sea wasn’t met with strong reviews, it signified that Hemsworth was willing to take bold swings. He continued to work on auteur-centric projects with Michael Mann’s exhilarating hacking drama blackhat and Joseph Kosinski’s science fiction thriller Spiderhead.

Rush also prepared Hemsworth to play morally ambiguous characters, as Hunt was a far less likable protagonist than Thor. Hemsworth completely changed his persona in order to play a ruthless, Charles Mason-esque serial killer in the neo-noir mystery Bad Times At The El Royale, and as the ruthless villain Dementus in George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Thor may have proven Hemsworth as a movie star, but Rush showed that he was a great actor.

Rush is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon