Two of the biggest action stars in the world are teaming up with one of the most acclaimed spy directors of all-time for an intriguing new project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell will star in Stuntnuts, the first film in a four-part series from Matthew Vaughn, who will produce all four films in the series under his production company, Marv Films. Hemsworth and Rockwell will both play themselves in an ensemble full of stunt artists, and the official title for the movie has been dubbed Stuntnuts: The Movie. Legendary stunt coordinator Damien Walters will direct all four films in the series, but it's unknown at this time if Hemsworth and Rockwell will feature in anything beyond the first installment. Greg Townley, who has performed as the stunt double for Tom Holland in all three Spider-Man movies, is also involved.

Walters will make his directorial debut on School Fight, the action comedy film which he also wrote and features Townley and another ensemble of stunt artists. The film follows the misadventures of Leo (Townley), and his wild imagination and group of friends. Leo falls for the new girl in class Candy, who brings along her ex-boyfriend, who causes all sorts of problems, leading to a school fight. Stuntnuts: The Movie will be his follow-up to School Fight, but Walters has worked in the stunt department on more than his fair share of notable films, such as teaming up with Vaughn in 2014 for Kingsman: The Secret Service. He also worked in the stunt department for the Daniel Craig-led Skyfall, and has worked as a stunt performers on movies such as Jurassic World Dominion, and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

What Else Have Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell Been in Lately?

Chris Hemsworth starred in one of the biggest box office letdowns of the year alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa, and currently leads a talented ensemble opposite Scarlett Johansson in Transformers One, which arrived in theaters last weekend. Rockwell most recently teamed up with Matthew Vaughn for Argylle, which was also a major box office disappointment, and also has a small role in the John Krasinski-directed and Ryan Reynolds-starring IF.

Stuntnuts: The Movie does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Hemsworth in Transformers One, now playing in theaters.

