SharkFest starts next month, and National Geographic just dropped a clip of their flagship special Shark Beach in order to kick off the event. It stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), who will be taking a deep dive - both literally and figuratively - with experienced shark experts in order to learn more about these fascinating animals. Valerie Taylor, a well-known shark icon and conservationist, will be leading him underwater to explore nurse sharks in their natural habitat.

The clip starts out with picturesque aerial shots of the island, followed by a brief glimpse of some chiseled shoulder muscle as Hemsworth squeezes into his diving suit. He introduces Taylor and lists her credentials as a shark expert while the two of them dive into the sea. They swim through a beautiful reef amidst colorful, tropical fish while looking for the real stars of the special: grey nurse sharks. It doesn't take long before one of the massive predators slowly and lazily drifts into the shot. Taylor marvels at it, pointing it out to Hemsworth and announcing that it's a female. The camera cuts to a different angle of the shark floating along through the water as a shiny school of fish brings up the rear. Hemsworth stares in awe at "the serene beauty of these magnificent creatures" before the clip abruptly ends.

Scientists, conservationists, and shark advocates have been struggling for years to figure out how sharks and humans can coexist peacefully. Shark hunting, climate change, and environmental devastation are drastically reducing and displacing certain shark populations. The purpose of the NatGeo Shark Beach special is to put a spotlight on these creatures and their plight in hopes of raising awareness about the problem.

Hemsworth isn't just one of the stars of the show - he's also one of the executive producers. It's also produced by Nutopia, the same company which produced the One Strange Rock series. Shark Beach will premiere July 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern on Nat Geo.

