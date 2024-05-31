The Big Picture Long before Furiosa, Chris Hemsworth faced off against Charlize Theron in Snow White and the Huntsman and The Huntsman: Winter's War.

Snow White and the Huntsman leans on epic battles and visual effects to retell the classic fairy tale. Though the film is a mixed bag, Hemsworth shows immense promise as Eric the Huntsman.

The Huntsman: Winter's War flopped at the box office despite similar stunning visuals, due to a convoluted plot.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Story has roared into theaters, finally unveiling the early days of Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) as she attempts to return to her homeland — with plenty of death-metal races and other madness that can only come from the mind of George Miller. Her biggest obstacle is the madman known as Dr. Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), who stole her from her family. But this wouldn't be the first time Hemsworth crossed paths with a Furiosa. In fact, he faced off against Charlize Theron twice with Snow White and the Huntsman and The Huntsman: Winter's War. Both films return to the darker roots of the Snow White fairy tale, and were attempting to cash in on other, arguably better, films.

'Snow White and the Huntsman' Is a Visually Stunning Take on a Classic Fairy Tale

Snow White and the Huntsman both follows the story of Snow White and deviates from it at certain points. After Snow White (Kristen Stewart) is born, her mother dies and her father Magnus (Noah Huntley) marries Ravenna (Charlize Theron), a woman he saved from an invading army. But Ravenna kills Magnus and takes over his kingdom, periodically draining its young women of life to keep up her youthful appearance. Snow White escapes her imprisonment, and Ravenna tasks the Huntsman Eric (Chris Hemsworth) with bringing her back alive. Snow White and Eric join forces to topple Ravenna's reign.

The draw of Snow White and the Huntsman remains its astonishing visual effects, and Rupert Sanders never missed a chance to show those off. Snow White encounters a troll in the forest that looks like a living tree; pieces of stone are grown into its skin, while its antlers resemble tree branches. Glass is a recurring motif throughout the film. Ravenna conjures an army of glass soldiers as part of her deception to wed Magnus, while her magic mirror is alive — it moves, rippling like water, and even takes human form (as human as a mirror can get, that is). The timing of the film was also fortuitous; Stewart was wrapping up the Twilight film series while Hemsworth had just come off the blockbuster success of The Avengers.

Ultimately, Snow White and the Huntsman is a mixed bag. Theron delivers the best performance by far, as Ravenna is shown to be struggling with a dark past that led her down the path to becoming a sorceress. Likewise, Stewart is equal parts compassioniate, as shown in the scene with the troll, and badass — the final fight is perhaps the best sequence. It's Hemsworth's Huntsman that has the most interesting narrative, as he's struggling with the loss of his wife — it's through his interactions with Snow White that he slowly starts to shed his cynical demeanor. But other characters, particularly the Seven Dwarves and Snow White's childhood friend/love interest William (Sam Claflin), feel tacked onto the narrative. It's a shame because the former group features a wealth of character actors, including Ian McShane, Eddie Marsan, Nick Frost, Toby Jones, and the late, great Bob Hoskins.

'The Huntsman: Winter’s War' Was a Box Office Bomb and Critical Failure

Despite mixed reviews, Snow White and the Huntsman was a modest box office hit, and plans for a sequel soon manifested. But tabloids posted pictures of intimate moments between Sanders and Stewart that led to the sequel being reworked into The Huntsman: Winter's War. Sanders opted not to return, and Frank Darabont was briefly attached to Winter's War before departing — David Koepp also left due to creative differences. Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, a visual effects artist who worked on Snow White and the Huntsman, eventually took the director's chair as the story now focused on Eric the Huntsman.

Winter's War pits Eric against Freya (Emily Blunt), Ravenna's younger sister; her powers over winter led to her building an icy kingdom, where she abducts children and trains them into a fighting force. Eric was one of those soldiers, along with his wife Sara (Jessica Chastain). He soon learns that Sara isn't as dead as he thought — and neither is Ravenna. While Winter's War does look as visually stunning as Snow White and the Huntsman, it can't make up for the convoluted story. Even by fairy tale logic, some things don't add up, especially Sara's supposed "death" — why did she never seek Eric out? It also doesn't help that the main antagonist is essentially a retread of the first film, with Freya drawing unfavorable comparisons to Frozen. Winter's War ended up being critically panned and was one of 2016's biggest box office bombs, killing any hopes of a trilogy.

The 'Huntsman' Movies Set the Stage for Chris Hemsworth's Future Roles

While the Huntsman films might not be anyone's idea of high cinema, they would point toward the type of roles Hemsworth would shoulder in the future. Eric is a man wracked by loss, who tries to chase it away with drink but finds something to fight for when he meets Snow White. Likewise, Winter's War finds him struggling to reconcile his past with his future, particularly the reappearance of Sara, which turns his world upside down. One of the few good elements of Winter's War is the chemistry between Hemsworth and Chastain, as it feels like they do have a history together.

Hemsworth takes a similar approach to mercenary Tyler Rake in the Extraction films. Rake loses his son, which causes him to walk a suicidal path until he bonds with Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) during an extraction mission. Likewise, his performance as Thor throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe took some tragic turns as the God of Thunder loses his mother, his father, and eventually his brother. It wasn't until Avengers: Endgame that Thor had a chance to process his loss, with Hemsworth hitting the right emotional notes. Furiosa is only the latest film to show that Hemsworth has some serious acting chops, but he deserves more credit for his early work in the Huntsman films.

